Nintendo has provided a sneak peek preview at some of the Black Friday offers that will be available this year from 20th November. There looks to be discounts on Switch console bundles, a selection of games and there are even savings to be had on Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit!
The headline offer this year (as is to be expected) is the Neon Red/Blue Switch console bundled up with a download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership for a suggested retail price of $299.99.
Elsewhere, Nintendo will be offering $20 discounts on a whole host of popular titles including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Party Superstars and many more. That brings these games down to $39.99 during the sale period. Bigger savings can be made on Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, which is being chopped by $40 for a suggested retail price of $59.99.
There are also bargains a-plenty on LEGO Mario sets (many of which are seeing a 20% discount), and big offers applied to party titles WarioWare: Get it Together! and Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain.
What products do you have your eye on this year? Let us know what you are after in the comments below!
Have my eye on Mario Party and Mario Kart...
Maybe even BOTW if i have the money
I'll keep an eye out for the deals the closer we get to Black Friday, but I doubt I'll do any major spending this year.
With Tactics Ogre dropping next week, and hopefully new Splatoon 3 content coming sooner rather than later, I'm set for gaming until 2023.
I wish I have some money to buy a PS5 machine with discounted price.
It might be too soon, but I hope Kirby and the Forgotten Land is included.
Cool, but the same 20$ discount chop for the last three years.
Cool, $20 off games that are several years old. Nintendo always offers such generous discounts.
Black Friday matters
should be less than $30
I’ll finally grab three hopes
@Anti-Matter Were still 2-3 years away from PS5 discounts
Maybe I’ll pick up Brain Vs. Brain, since i really liked the original Big Brain Academy.
So question for Fire Emblem fans: is Three Hopes worth getting? I started Three Houses, but never made much progress because I was playing other games at that point, but I do want to pick it up again, but is it a good idea to either play this after getting to the time skip or after playing Houses? I didn't want to pick this one up at full price, but seeing that it's getting a discount is making me feel tempted.
Recently bought Bravely Default 2 physically for €19,99 on a sale, brand new. Over a hundred hours in now, and it's been well worth it. The digital discounts of Nintendo are bad though, and I've actually skipped many first party and big third party releases whereas I used to buy all of them (up until late Wii U / 3DS). Anyway, I haven't noticed any lack of great games to play, even after I dropped my average price per game a lot, digitally to below €5 on average, physically about 20 to 25 on average.
@Bluelink45 have you never played botw?! that's criminal you have to get on that
I might get Link's Awakening. I'll be keeping tabs on this sale, as they will likely add other titles to the sale. Too bad the sale is never more than $20 off, though it could also be less of a discount.
I will sit on my funds until we get closer to BF. Looking at the leaked ads though I may not be buying many games this year.
I'm set on games for awhile, but I might cave for The Mighty Bowser LEGO set if that's included with the discounts. 🤔
$20 per game please. Is that unrealistic nowadays? Heaven help us if it is.
I’m hoping to see discounts on the two ninja turtles games that came out this year.
@KayFiOS
It is a Warriors game at its core. That said, it has more in common with Three Houses than, for instance, Age of Calamity has with BoTW.
You can choose class (moveset) for each character, assign special abilities, equip particular weapons and combat arts, and direct CPU-controlled units across the stage.
The best thing to do is just play the free demo. Choose your favorite house and give it a whirl.
@Tyranexx I think it will be if you're a VIP on the Lego store site.
I'm 100% though, just going off what they've done before from what I remember.
Need more discounts on 1st party digital. Would love to get my kids Mario Party, but not physical where the cart will get lost before New Years.
Reminds me of that meme of the dad opening a gift containing the same shirt he is currently wearing. That dad is all smiles.
I want to see discounts on Luigi's Mansion 3 and Metroid Dread (physical), it's time for a $20 discount.
@nukatha Oh I didn't know there was a demo. If it does as good a job at integrating the source material's mechanics into the Warriors gameplay like Persona 5 Strikers, then I might have a really good time with it then. I'll definitely try that demo!
