Nintendo has provided a sneak peek preview at some of the Black Friday offers that will be available this year from 20th November. There looks to be discounts on Switch console bundles, a selection of games and there are even savings to be had on Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit!

The headline offer this year (as is to be expected) is the Neon Red/Blue Switch console bundled up with a download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership for a suggested retail price of $299.99.

Elsewhere, Nintendo will be offering $20 discounts on a whole host of popular titles including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Party Superstars and many more. That brings these games down to $39.99 during the sale period. Bigger savings can be made on Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, which is being chopped by $40 for a suggested retail price of $59.99.

There are also bargains a-plenty on LEGO Mario sets (many of which are seeing a 20% discount), and big offers applied to party titles WarioWare: Get it Together! and Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain.

