Do you love killing games? Of course you do, you clicked on the title. Fantastic news for you, dear murder-loving reader: Spike Chunsoft, purveyors of all things genocidal, are having a massive sale on their games.

The sale begins November 17th, and continues until the 30th November, so you've got plenty of time to mull over your decisions.

Here's the full list:

PixelJunk Monsters 2 - 85% Off PixelJunk Monsters 2 Danganronpa Pack - Up to 80% Off (discount differs based on region) PixelJunk Monsters 2 Encore Pack - Up to 80% Off (discount differs based on region)



KATANA KAMI: A Way of the Samurai Story - 60% Off Wanderer Set DLC - 60% Off Five Famous Swords Set DLC - 60% Off



If you've got some spare cash rattling around, or you're looking to use our 10% off eShop credit deal, then hopefully you'll find something in Spike Chunsoft's sale to whet your whistle.

Happy Thanksgiving to those of you who celebrate... and happy "things are cheap" day to the rest of you. Will you be taking advantage of Spike Chunsoft's sale this week? Let us know in the comments!