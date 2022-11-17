Do you love killing games? Of course you do, you clicked on the title. Fantastic news for you, dear murder-loving reader: Spike Chunsoft, purveyors of all things genocidal, are having a massive sale on their games.
The sale begins November 17th, and continues until the 30th November, so you've got plenty of time to mull over your decisions.
Here's the full list:
- STEINS;GATE 0 - 60% Off
- STEINS;GATE: My Darling's Embrace - 60% Off
- STEINS;GATE ELITE - 60% Off
- AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES - 80% Off
- AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative - 30% Off
- Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition - 80% Off
- Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition - 50% Off
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition - 50% Off
- Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp - 30% Off
- PixelJunk Monsters 2 - 85% Off
- PixelJunk Monsters 2 Danganronpa Pack - Up to 80% Off (discount differs based on region)
- PixelJunk Monsters 2 Encore Pack - Up to 80% Off (discount differs based on region)
- KATANA KAMI: A Way of the Samurai Story - 60% Off
- Wanderer Set DLC - 60% Off
- Five Famous Swords Set DLC - 60% Off
- ROBOTICS;NOTES ELITE - 60% Off
- ROBOTICS;NOTES DaSH - 60% Off
- Shiren The Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate - 30% Off
- YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world - 70% Off
- Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness - 20% Off
- Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Prophecy of the Throne - 50% Off
If you've got some spare cash rattling around, or you're looking to use our 10% off eShop credit deal, then hopefully you'll find something in Spike Chunsoft's sale to whet your whistle.
Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.
Make sure to check out our full list of the best Black Friday deals for Switch right here:
Happy Thanksgiving to those of you who celebrate... and happy "things are cheap" day to the rest of you. Will you be taking advantage of Spike Chunsoft's sale this week? Let us know in the comments!
Comments (12)
Katanakami is good fun for any WOTS fan.
Awesome. It still feels off not seeing the Zero Escape series among the titles though.
Which Steins gate is the first?
Picked up Danganronpa Decadence physically just yesterday funny enough
i love spike chunsoft VN
@Nanami_Ataraxi steins gate elite, then my darling embrace (but it's like a spin off with dating sim) and last steins gate zero
Probably goes without saying at this point, but the Danganronpa games (1, 2, and V3, at least) are must-plays. Ditto with the Somnium Files games.
And Steins;Gate has one of the best time travel stories I've seen to date.
@Melee_Ace It genuinely baffles me that the Nonary Games collection was never ported to Switch. Especially considering how the series started on Nintendo handhelds in the first place. And it's hardly like these couldn't run well.
I don't care what price you put it at, you ain't getting me to play Danganronpa.
AI Somnium Files on the other hand?
@BananaMetallurgica
Thanks so much, might grab the first one then ^-^
@Ralizah I think it might have something to do with licensing and/or Aksys. ZTD was pulled from PSN and I think Xbox a few months ago. Still, I agree that the series would be right at home on the Switch and it would run without issues. Here's hoping whatever the problem is is fixed.
@Nanami_Ataraxi steins gate elite is one of my 3 favourites VN. but please.....don't watch the anime before the VN
@BananaMetallurgica
Funny enough I don't watch anime XD
I love visual novels though, from the few I've played at least.
On the off chance, I don't suppose you know if the 'puzzles' in AI the Somnum files are really tricky?
I'm fine with interactivity but I'm a bad at that sort of thing.
@Nanami_Ataraxi i played both ai the somnium files and puzzles aren't difficult. maybe 2 or 3 times a little more hard than normal but you can do it without problem....or with google
Tap here to load 12 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...