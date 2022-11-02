Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We love a good retro themed watch here at Nintendo Life and it looks like Casio G-Shock has come out with one of the most beautiful designs we've ever seen.

Shipping to customers from November 11th, 2022, the G-Shock X Super Mario Brothers DW-5600SMB-4 is based on the seminal platformer Super Mario Bros. for the NES, originally launched back in 1985. Its display features the typical Casio features, including a digital clock, date function, alarms, and other lovely bits and bobs, but the bezel itself displays an adorable pixel art green shell along with the 'Super Mario Bros. Casio' title at the top. As is the case with most Casio watches, this version will feature a backlight, but instead of the usual boring plain light, you'll be treated to a lovely little image of Mario along with the '1Up' logo.

This is housed within a red resin casing that's typical of Mario's clothing colour in the original game, and the wrist strap contains multiple images of Mario himself. The watch will come in a tin casing along with an outer display box designed to pay homage to the game. You can expect all the usual G-Shock features with this one, too, including water resistance, a 2-year battery life, and - obviously - shock resistance.

The G-Shock X Super Mario Brothers DW-5600SMB-4 is available for pre-order now at a price of $150 / £129. Customers in the UK can currently opt for notifications on the watch's availability.

What do you think of this collaboration between Casio and the Super Mario Brothers franchise? Think it looks nice? Ugly? Are you indifferent? Let us know!