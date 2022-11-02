We love a good retro themed watch here at Nintendo Life and it looks like Casio G-Shock has come out with one of the most beautiful designs we've ever seen.
Shipping to customers from November 11th, 2022, the G-Shock X Super Mario Brothers DW-5600SMB-4 is based on the seminal platformer Super Mario Bros. for the NES, originally launched back in 1985. Its display features the typical Casio features, including a digital clock, date function, alarms, and other lovely bits and bobs, but the bezel itself displays an adorable pixel art green shell along with the 'Super Mario Bros. Casio' title at the top. As is the case with most Casio watches, this version will feature a backlight, but instead of the usual boring plain light, you'll be treated to a lovely little image of Mario along with the '1Up' logo.
This is housed within a red resin casing that's typical of Mario's clothing colour in the original game, and the wrist strap contains multiple images of Mario himself. The watch will come in a tin casing along with an outer display box designed to pay homage to the game. You can expect all the usual G-Shock features with this one, too, including water resistance, a 2-year battery life, and - obviously - shock resistance.
The G-Shock X Super Mario Brothers DW-5600SMB-4 is available for pre-order now at a price of $150 / £129. Customers in the UK can currently opt for notifications on the watch's availability.
What do you think of this collaboration between Casio and the Super Mario Brothers franchise? Think it looks nice? Ugly? Are you indifferent? Let us know!
I'm a big fan of the colour palette used myself, but other than that?
I think there was a typo and they meant $15/£12.
Why are there so many Nintendo watches?
It’s hilarious that these companies produce a digital watch akin to the $20 ones I had back in the 80’s and 90’s and they slap a $150 price tag on it? I still have my Timex Indiglo and my Casio calculator watch if I want to wear something retro…I’ll just stick with those….
@Henchdog
Looks like a $5 AliExpress watch. Have the same functions too.
Would’ve loved this 25 years ago
It looks like a cheap Happy Meal toy. It wouldn't surprise me if they were assembled in the same sweatshop either.
Shock resistance doesn't stop my reaction to the price & how cheap this looks.
That price is insane.
And it's pretty ugly as well.
Oh okay!
Nothing to see here folks!
Unless you enjoy looking at trash.
So, slap Mario on it and it hikes the cost up by £120? Pretty sure I only paid about £10 for my original Casio back in the day.
Definitely just jumping on the collector only hype now a days.
These are actually high quality watches and can go from €100 to actually €5000 (for the full metal ones) €150 for a collaboration isn't too much.
The price isn't as high as I had anticipated. Then again, the design isn't as good as I had anticipated either.
Man I remember these kinds of watches from when I was a kid...
But... $150? Not in this day & age of smart watches, especially when you can get one on sale for not much more than the MSRP of this watch.
I collect G-Shocks and the price for this is pretty standard. Most the watches in this style are between £109 & £130 for Limited Edition ones, the quailty is very high, they're not just cheap plastic. I'm all over this, hope I can get one similar to the Pikachu one from a few years back. It's my Birthday on the 10th so this will be my present to myself
Say what you will about the design, but this is fairly in line with GShock's pricing. Keep in mind there is a huge difference in quality between the $20 Casios and the Casio GShocks. These are next to indestructable and are honestly about the best watch someone could buy for around $100.
Wish Casio would bring back the actual game watches like the Golf GG-9. They go for stupid money now on ebay.
I am whelmed by this.
Taken from G Shock UK website for the Mario watch (doesn't fill me with hope...) Read to the end.. :
'Presenting the limited edition collab between G-SHOCK and SUPER MARIO BROS. Details on the strap, case and bezel all highlight the iconic Sega brand characters in full techni-colour!'
You can almost buy a smart watch at that price. Are they insane?
I mean, it's neat. Not $150 neat, but it's neat. If it helps you to make sense of how stupid that price is, I have the same watch in all black and it cost me $12 on Amazon.
I’m surprised they didn’t add white spots to the red area to make it look like a mushroom
Stunning ! Take my money 💰
I think the design looks alright and I like the neat touches they added, but that price is way too high.
No Nintendo Life I wouldn’t say that watch is beautiful because it’s really very ugly
For $150 you should be able to actually play SMB on it.
@Olliemar28 I’ve been slowly collecting Casio watches. And now you post this?!
I thought I saw someone post something about this somewhere but I thought it was old.
Thanks for sharing!
seriously s missprint in the price as you could get half decent watch for that
@ChromaticDracula Can't beat a good Casio watch, right? I've always found them to be incredibly smart and reliable!
It's a red watch...
