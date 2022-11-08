Fans of Capcom Arcade Stadium and the second game might want to check their games because there's a new free title update.

In a brief post on social media, Capcom mentions how it's added Turbo mode for rapid fire in some games, a new and optional game list launcher, and added save settings for each individual game. One other noticeable change is "the design of the Japan: E. Honda stage was edited". Below are the full details:



▶️ Turbo mode for rapid fire in some games

▶️ New, optional Game List launcher

▶️ Save game settings for individual games

Additional info and changes:pic.twitter.com/BHQesn52eQ A free update is available now for Capcom Arcade Stadium and Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium!▶️ Turbo mode for rapid fire in some games▶️ New, optional Game List launcher▶️ Save game settings for individual gamesAdditional info and changes: https://t.co/eDnfYTkSUi November 7, 2022

New Shot Speed Added (Capcom Arcade Stadium 1 & 2)

A new faster shot speed setting, Turbo, has been added for some games.

Give it a try for a more enjoyable gameplay experience.

The setting is available under Rapid-Fire Speed from Controller Settings.

Savage Bees (Capcom Arcade Stadium 2)

In the Game Settings menu, you can now change your name entry language between English and Japanese.

You can now set to operate the camera with the right stick during gameplay. Turn the operation on and off from the Game Settings menu.

(Capcom Arcade Stadium 1 & 2)

You can now set to operate the camera with the right stick during gameplay. Turn the operation on and off from the Game Settings menu.

Feature Improvements (Capcom Arcade Stadium 1 & 2)

Games can now be launched directly from the Game List.

Game settings can now be saved for each individual game. In addition, you can now restore the settings of all games to the default at once.

Changes (Capcom Arcade Stadium 1 & 2)

STREET FIGHTER Ⅱ - The World Warrior -

STREET FIGHTER Ⅱ'TURBO - Hyper Fighting -

SUPER STREET FIGHTERⅡTURBO

HYPER STREET FIGHTER II -The Anniversary Edition -

The design of the JAPAN: E. Honda stage was edited.