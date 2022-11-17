Gunvolt 3
Image: Inti Creates

Azure Striker Gunvolt 3, the latest release in the Gunvolt saga, has just received a new update, bringing the game up to Ver. 1.4.0. It brings with it a host of new content and fixes which should make for a more pleasant gaming experience for all.

So without further ado, let's take a look at the full patch notes:

New Content

- New boss battle “‘The New World Order’ Asimov” is now available.
- Added an “auto-transparency” option to Story Mode+ which automatically hides the character portrait when it covers a character during gameplay.
- Added an option to turn the Image Pulse cutscene off.
- An icon has been added indicating when a Special Mission or additional Boss --- Mission has been unlocked. Additionally, a hint will be displayed for additional bosses until they are unlocked.
- English voices have been added for additional contents where previously unavailable.

Bug Fixes

- Fixed an issue where the game could not progress when Kirin used her Ressen Slash ability in a certain location on mission “Cyber Daydream.”
- Fixed an issue where the player would be returned to an unintended location when falling off-screen in the second half of “Holy Night XIII.”
- Fixed an issue where Kirin’s talisman wouldn’t return from a locked-on enemy when performing an Arc Chain as the enemy disappeared.
- Fixed an issue where opening the menu right as a boss fight began would cause Story Mode+ to continue whle paused.
- Fixed an issue where destroying a Hexapyle while a Kudos Song played would cause the name of the song to display incorrectly.
- Fixed an issue where equipping the Passive Image Pulses MERAK and “The Slothful Conjurer” MERAK does not provide the intended effects.
- Fixed an issue where if a boss was defeated while using “Azure Striker” ASIMOV, the lightning sound effect would continue to play.
- Fixed an issue where the Skill Image Pulse SERPENTINE would continue to do damage to bosses during special attack cutscenes.
- Fixed an issue when using “Frigid Blossom” TENJIAN where Tenjian would remain onscreen.
- Fixed an issue with the description for passive Image Pulse “The Slothful Conjurer” MERAK when playing in French, Italian, German, Spanish and Portuguese.
- Various other issues have been fixed.


Be sure to let us know in the comments if you're still playing Azure Striker Gunvolt 3, and whether this latest patch addresses any concerns you have!

[source gunvolt.com, via nintendoeverything.com]