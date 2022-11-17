Azure Striker Gunvolt 3, the latest release in the Gunvolt saga, has just received a new update, bringing the game up to Ver. 1.4.0. It brings with it a host of new content and fixes which should make for a more pleasant gaming experience for all.
So without further ado, let's take a look at the full patch notes:
New Content
- New boss battle “‘The New World Order’ Asimov” is now available.
- Added an “auto-transparency” option to Story Mode+ which automatically hides the character portrait when it covers a character during gameplay.
- Added an option to turn the Image Pulse cutscene off.
- An icon has been added indicating when a Special Mission or additional Boss --- Mission has been unlocked. Additionally, a hint will be displayed for additional bosses until they are unlocked.
- English voices have been added for additional contents where previously unavailable.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the game could not progress when Kirin used her Ressen Slash ability in a certain location on mission “Cyber Daydream.”
- Fixed an issue where the player would be returned to an unintended location when falling off-screen in the second half of “Holy Night XIII.”
- Fixed an issue where Kirin’s talisman wouldn’t return from a locked-on enemy when performing an Arc Chain as the enemy disappeared.
- Fixed an issue where opening the menu right as a boss fight began would cause Story Mode+ to continue whle paused.
- Fixed an issue where destroying a Hexapyle while a Kudos Song played would cause the name of the song to display incorrectly.
- Fixed an issue where equipping the Passive Image Pulses MERAK and “The Slothful Conjurer” MERAK does not provide the intended effects.
- Fixed an issue where if a boss was defeated while using “Azure Striker” ASIMOV, the lightning sound effect would continue to play.
- Fixed an issue where the Skill Image Pulse SERPENTINE would continue to do damage to bosses during special attack cutscenes.
- Fixed an issue when using “Frigid Blossom” TENJIAN where Tenjian would remain onscreen.
- Fixed an issue with the description for passive Image Pulse “The Slothful Conjurer” MERAK when playing in French, Italian, German, Spanish and Portuguese.
- Various other issues have been fixed.