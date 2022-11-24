Move over Atari 50, physical distributor Limited Run Games has announced it will be releasing hard copies of some other Atari collections.

From Friday onwards, you'll be able to order Atari Recharged Collection 1 (including Astroids and Breakout Recharged) and Atari Recharged Collection 2 (including Black Widow and Centipede Recharged). These titles bring the "full retro gaming experience" from the '70s and '80s, and add new graphics, sounds and levels.

Pre-orders will be available from November 25th until December 26th. Each collection will be priced at $34.99 USD and comes with a copy of the game and game case. There's also a Dual Pack up for grabs. It includes a slipcase and is priced at $69.99 USD.

Atari Recharged Collection 1 - $34.99



Atari Recharged Collection 2 - $34.99

Atari Recharged Dual Pack - $69.99