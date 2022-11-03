Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Arcade Paradise, the management sim that lets you run an arcade inside a washeteria, is getting some brand new DLC today.

For just $3.99 / €3.99 / £3.49, you can pick up The Coin-Op Pack #1, which allows you to get three brand new arcade cabinets for your flourishing arcade. And, don't forget, you can play the games in the game too! titled Empathy, Smoke 'em, and Cyberdanx EuroMix

Here are the three new games you can get in Arcade Paradise from today:

Empathy

Time to grasp the handles and ascend the mountain whilst avoiding being hit by rocks from unbelievers. The longer you survive the more points you score. Forsake loneliness. Feel togetherness. Ascend. How high can you go? Smoke ‘em

Aim. Fire. Reload. It’s time to test your sharpshooting skills against the clock in this supremely fun high scoring 2 player shooting range. Cyberdance EuroMix

If your name's not down, you're not coming in. Luckily for you, it is Cyberdance EuroMix is the rave-focused follow-up to Arcade Paradise’s smash hit dancing sensation, Cyber Dance - with updated graphics and next-generation widescreen technology. Pick your tune, then coordinate your movements in time with the beat. The closer to matching the beat you tap, the more you'll score! Prepare to dance your socks off. For one or two players.

If you don't fancy yourself a dancing machine or are scared of testing your empathy skills out, then you can pick up each cabinet individually for $1.99 / €1.99 / £1.79.

