We've extensively covered the Switch's Arcade Archives series over the years, and November 24th marks the 300th week (5 years and 9 months, to be precise) of Hamster Corporation rolling out these updated retro releases.

To celebrate this milestone, the Nintendo Switch eShop is hosting a special sale. All 20 Nintendo titles from the Arcade Archive series are currently on sale for 30% off. According to the eShop page, this is the first time the Nintendo titles in Hamster's collection have ever been on sale on the eShop.

All up, there are 20 games to choose from - with prices reduced from $7.99 / £6.29 down to $5.59 / £4.40 (or your regional equivalent), from now until 14th December.