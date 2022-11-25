We've extensively covered the Switch's Arcade Archives series over the years, and November 24th marks the 300th week (5 years and 9 months, to be precise) of Hamster Corporation rolling out these updated retro releases.
To celebrate this milestone, the Nintendo Switch eShop is hosting a special sale. All 20 Nintendo titles from the Arcade Archive series are currently on sale for 30% off. According to the eShop page, this is the first time the Nintendo titles in Hamster's collection have ever been on sale on the eShop.
All up, there are 20 games to choose from - with prices reduced from $7.99 / £6.29 down to $5.59 / £4.40 (or your regional equivalent), from now until 14th December.
- Arcade Archives Mario Bros.
- Arcade Archives VS. Super Mario Bros.
- Arcade Archives Punch-Out!!
- Arcade Archives Excitebike
- Arcade Archives Donkey Kong
- Arcade Archives Sky Skipper
- Arcade Archives Urban Champion
- Arcade Archives Donkey Kong Jr.
- Arcade Archives Donkey Kong 3
- Arcade Archives Ice Climber
- Arcade Archives Pin Ball
- Arcade Archives Clu Clu Land
- Arcade Archives Golf
- Arcade Archives VS. Balloon Fight
- Arcade Archives VS. Mah-Jong
- Arcade Archives VS. Wrecking Crew
- Arcade Archives VS. Baseball
- Arcade Archives Super Punch-Out!!
- Arcade Archives Soccer
- Arcade Archives VS. Tennis