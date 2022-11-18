Metroid Prime, the iconic first-person adventure game from developer Retro Studios, celebrates its 20th anniversary today.

Originally launched in North America back on November 18th, 2002, the game marked a drastic change in direction for the Metroid franchise, moving from 2D spaces to a fully 3D rendered world, encompassing multiple unique locations and implementing new gameplay mechanics such as the beloved scan visor.

Metroid Prime hit the spot for gamers worldwide and has since gone down as one of the greatest games ever made. Heck, at the time of writing, it's still sitting pretty at the number one spot in our reader-ranked list of the best GameCube games! It was given a new lease of life in 2009 as part of the Metroid Prime Trilogy for the Wii, implementing full motion controls and updated presentation, and is now heavily rumoured to be launching for the Switch with remastered visuals.

Ex-developers and fans have been celebrating the milestone on Twitter too. Here are a few choice examples that we've managed to spot:

While out and about this month I figured it was a good time to wear my Metroid Prime hat. It's 20 years old too! pic.twitter.com/UGLc8cFWgT November 8, 2022



It was the game that saved the Metroid Series and one of the best games of that era.



So..Nintendo how bout you celebrate this by announcing that Trilogy Remaster for Switch. Today is the 20th anniversary of the release of Metroid Prime (WTF THIS GAME IS ALREADY 20YEARD OLD??)It was the game that saved the Metroid Series and one of the best games of that era.So..Nintendo how bout you celebrate this by announcing that Trilogy Remaster for Switch. pic.twitter.com/mLNctzQMQg November 18, 2022

20 years ago today I imported a Platinum US #Gamecube purely to get #MetroidPrime early, instead of waiting a few months more for the UK launch. I regret absolutely nothing. This game was and shall ever be gaming perfection to me. Merry birthday Metroid Prime. pic.twitter.com/L8kslsgSHr November 18, 2022

Of course, Retro Studios is currently plugging away at Metroid Prime 4, the eagerly awaited fourth entry to the sub-series that should, in theory, still be making its way to the Switch at some point soon (though we're personally not ruling out the possibility of it migrating to Nintendo's next major hardware).

The game was initially announced over five years ago at E3 2017. Although heavily rumoured to be in development by Bandai Namco Studios, Nintendo announced that production was being reset in early 2019 and would be back in the hands of veteran developer Retro Studios. No further update has since been provided.