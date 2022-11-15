Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

After arriving on mobile earlier this year to heaps of cozy praise, studios 7LEVELS and Afterburn have announced that the track-laying train puzzler Railbound is coming to Switch on 1st December, 2022.

For levels of comfort, Railbound has it all. This is a game in which you help two dogs go on a train journey by connecting tracks across various simplistically cartoon landscapes, all accompanied by chilled-out tunes from the team behind equally cozy titles Golf Peaks and inbento. Dogs. Trains. Cartoons. Puzzles. We can feel the thick jumper and fluffy slippers on already.

Looking at the above trailer, it is very clear that this was a title built for a mobile capacity. The price point of £11.49 / 12.99€ might be somewhat off-putting in that case as, while the game has been specifically adapted to make the most of the Switch features, the 150+ levels may feel like stations on a short stopping service.

This being said, there is no denying that the game is nice to look at, with puzzles that are sure to keep our heads a-scratching on the go. For more information about Railbound's features as well as some extra screens of the track linking in action, check out the following from 7LEVELS:

ALL ORIGINAL NINTENDO SWITCH FEATURES IMPLEMENTED

Enjoy HD rumble, touchscreen, and the use of Joy-Cons while playing the game.



BEND RAILS, MAKE TRAINS GO “CHOO-CHOO”

Place, remove, and reroute connections so that carriages remain safely connected to the locomotive. But be careful – don’t let them crash into each other!

150+ PUZZLES TO COMPLETE

The game’s main levels will take you through various locations at a relaxed pace. Forks along the road will lead you to spicy brainteasers that’ll please even the most demanding players! TRAIN-INSPIRED MECHANICS

Use tunnels to cover vast distances in an instant. Delay trains using well-timed railway barriers. Switch tracks to reroute cars in different directions. Gather cute friends along the way and encounter even more challenges on your journey! ART AND MUSIC FULL OF WHOLESOME VIBES

Across the game world, enjoy our comic-book-inspired visuals and a relaxing original soundtrack by the team behind Golf Peaks and inbento.

Railbound will be bringing cozy vibes by the carriage load to Switch on 1st December, with its eShop page set up and ready to go. All aboard!

Will you be taking a ride with Railbound? Get a ticket and let us know in the comments below!