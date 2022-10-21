Not so long ago, we brought you the NL verdict on Alan Wake Remastered, the long-rumoured port of last year's PS5, Xbox Series, and PC rerelease of Alan Wake. And it's still a classic, for sure, but there are some rough edges to be found in this version of the game.
To show you what we mean, we've managed to capture 15 minutes of the game for you lovely lot. We don't want to discourage you — this is still a worthy port for those who've never experienced the game and who don't have access to other consoles. And playing Alan Wake in bed with a mug of tea sounds like a lovely Halloween treat. But just how much does the visual downgrade affect the overall atmosphere?
Check out our footage below, which shows you what some of the environments, character models, and cutscenes look like in the first hour of the game, and let us know if you're considering picking up Alan Wake's surprise release on Switch in the comments!
Does he also run that weird in other consoles?
Otherwise, I don't see any problema graphical wise here.
@Olmectron It's the treees, man! The trees don't sway!
Ow, it's not as bad as I thought. Sometimes, compromses, sacrifices and what not make it sound like it's going to be poor. It's something I'll grab if there is every a physical (maybe with some patches) but it's no biggie. I slept through the hype the first time round and second time isn't really waking me up.
There's really no excuse for this awful port but if you're playing it, at least do yourself a favor and turn off the horrendous motion blur in the graphics option.
I thought it was gameplay and portability over everything... things sure changed fast in 48 hours.
From what I've seen, docked is worst framerate wise, than portable. Either way, I was suprised by how bad the game looks, it should look better than the 360 version, not worst. Alien Isolation, a comparable game in terms of generation with lots of great texture work and lighting, far exceeds the PS3/ 360 version on Switch. This is just poor.
Maybe it’s just me, but I didn’t really see any glaring graphical issues that would turn me away from playing it. Never played it previously, but it seems like it’d be an enjoyable game to play if the sale price is right. Too much to get through on the Switch as it is right now!
Bought it on 360 back in 2010, it very quickly became one of my favourite games of all time. Bought the remaster on Series X last year and enjoyed it once more. For the price, I couldn't say no to getting it again on Switch. That's just the fan in me I guess, but I will say that the downgrade in graphics far from make this unplayable
It's funny what players will compromise and overlook, then hypocritically raise their torches and pitchforks when it becomes fashionable to "expect more" from developers.
@NImH some games "oh man these developers are lazy af" other games "damn im just happy I can play this at all so take my money" Me consistently "where is the switch pro because all these games could use some help"
@NImH
That's only funny if you keep deliberately ignoring the obvious here, which is that this port looks worse than the 10+ years old original that was released on much weaker Xbox 360 hardware. Whereas the acceptable compromises are usually found with relatively demanding, current gen games that technically have no businesses running on Switch in the first place.
gfx are blllleuuhhhhhh.
I pick up the copy on PSN.
@NImH I think we should first understand that the internet is NOT the people and A people is not SOME peoples, and neither of both is the individual. Two individuals of different opinions can "exist" on the same internet, so reading two different opinions in a group doesn't make both writers hypocrites. There are plenty of other things that make people hypocrites, plenty of absolutely insane double standards within the individuals (being controled by the hivemind), but different opinions in a group is not one of the things that make any individual hypocrite.
Alan wake remastered but looks worse than the original Xbox 360 release 🤣
There's many other videos up saying that it's pretty awful with frame rate drops into the 20s
@sixrings I agree 100%. This is yet another example of the aging Switch hardware. And btw anyone saying "I don't need a Switch Pro, I'm happy with how it runs", etc would be the first in line to buy one.
It looks about as muddy and choppy as the Sinking City Switch port, which I still enjoyed quite a bit, but it's a totally different looking game on other consoles.
I think this is one that's perfectly enjoyable if all you own is a Switch, but like The Outer Worlds, Sinking City and the Witcher 3 ports, it's just way better visually if you get it on any other console.
I was scared as hel whem this game first came out lol.
Just popped up a few videos on YouTube.... And holy hell I understand why they shadow dropped this version.
Some of the game has zero textures on objects, character models are atrocious, the aliasing all over the place is brutal and quite honestly to look that bad and still tank the frame rate to 20fps is just unacceptable.
Just play this somewhere else if you can. Horrible horrible horrible.
D3T yeah no I am okay
Played it in the Xbox when it came out and I see no need to replay "remasters" that hardly look any different, and in this case, worse than the original. Pretty fun spooks game but pretty much a one and done playthrough sort of thing.
More like Alan Wake Demastered, am I right?
@The_Pixel_King
I sure as hell could never play the game in this state. I would say it sucks for those willing to accept it in such a sorry state. I guess some just don't care, which in a weird way I envy. I have no issues admitting I've been spoiled by extremely high refresh rate PC gaming.
@The_Pixel_King I was going to make the same joke.
Embarassing. It actually looks worse than the Xbox 360 version that came out in 2010.
@Would_you_kindly Made me laugh quite hard that 🤣
On an unrelated note, Bethesda just dropped an update for Skyrim, the lag from the Anniversary dlc update is basically gone! Confirmed by running around The Rift/Riften, where lag was arguably the worst.
