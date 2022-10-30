As you might recall, Bayonetta 3 has a "Naive Angel Mode" - allowing players to toggle between more or less revealing character outfits. If you are playing a certain way, and are curious to see what the other version looks like, you're in luck.

GameXplain has put together a video showing off several moments from the third entry to see just how much the "Naive Angel Mode" actually censors the lead Umbra Witch. At a glance, it might not seem like all that much, but there are some sequences where it's a lot more obvious she's been covered up.

PlatinumGames via Twitter - "Relax, the witch is back and sexier than ever. We've added the revolutionary "Naive Angel Mode" to Bayonetta 3 so more people can fully enjoy it. By turning it on, you can play right in the living room without having to worry about what's on screen... we think"

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Following the reveal of Naive Angel Mode, there was speculation and even some theories about Nintendo requesting less skin on display, but that's apparently not the case.

Bayonetta's creator Hideki Kamiya previously mentioned how Nintendo never requested such a thing, and the only time it ever got involved was when it thought Bayonetta's Legend of Zelda Link-themed outfit should have actually been a little more revealing.