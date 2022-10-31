Around this time last year, we heard of the formation of QUByte Classics - a partnership between Publisher QUByte and Piko Interactive - and we have subsequently seen a whole host of classic 8- and 16-bit titles brought back to the Switch (The Humans, Tinhead, Jim Power: The Lost Dimension, amongst others). Well, another is set to join the scarcely-discussed collection this week, as The Samurai Collection (QUByte Classics) comes to Switch on 3rd November, 2022.
The collection brings together two beat 'em ups from the 1990s: First Samurai and Second Samurai. Originally released in 1991 for the Amiga and Atari ST, the first of these titles was later ported to the SNES, while its 1993 follow up came only to the Amiga and SEGA Mega Drive.
As seen in the above trailer, The Samurai Collection brings back some old school platforming as you will have to fight your way through a series of enemies accompanied by some even older school-sounding tunes.
For more information (albeit, a very small amount) and some more screens of what the collection has in store, check out the following details from QUByte Interactive:
Experience the ultimate in martial arts mayhem as the Samurai confronts the Demon King in an all action adventure game. Explore the massive levels, secret zones and defeat your enemies! Combining beat'em up combat with platform puzzling and awesomely evil level bosses, The Samurai Collection is a monster of a game!
And never forget The Code of the Samurai: Live by the sword, die by the sword!
Game Features
- Beautiful Pixel Graphics
- Incredible Levels and Boss fights
- Prehistoric and Futuristic Settings
The Samurai Collection will release on the Switch eShop on 3rd November for the relatively small price of £8.99 / 9.99€. While the game is likely to be added to the pile of other largely-unremembered titles that the studio has brought to Switch, it's not as if you will have to part with too much money if you are curious about taking it for a spin.
Comments (8)
My sword! Umm...that's really all I can remember about the first one. Didn't think much to it so didn't play the second one lol. Still, it's fab that the old games keep coming. I'm sure some folk loved it.
Qubyte games normally get a realllllly steep discount within a year, including the retro collectionns
How come they never made a Third Samurai? There are three 16-Bit consoles, the Super NES had First Samurai, Sega Mega Drive (not Sega Genesis) had the Second Samurai, so a Third Samurai could definitely happen on the Turbo Grafx-16.
I remember playing co-op alot with my brother on Second Samurai. Though some things are foggy about the game for me. I do remember alot of the bosses were really out their with their designs and got really graphic (gore wise) when they got weakened.
Had the demo tape from Commodore Format for the C64 version-never played the complete version so this is actually a day-one purchase for me!!!! 🙃🙃🙃😃🤣🤣
For a second I thought Mystic Warriors had come to switch. Hopefully Hamster picks that up..
I remember the C64 version getting great reviews, it's the only version I've played. I assume this is the SNES, not the Amiga version of the first game.
I like these unusual retro choices for digital release, I did pick up Zero Tollerance as had some nostaliga for the game.
I can't get enough of retro curios like these. I'll do some more research, but I could see myself playing these.
