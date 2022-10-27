You might remember a 3D platformer named Lunistice that was meant to be released on the Nintendo Switch in September. In the end, it got delayed and has now been locked in for next month.
Yes, this 3D platformer inspired by the PSX and Sega Saturn era will be released on 10th November for both the Switch and PC. The delay has apparently given the developer 'A Grumpy Fox' time to add two guest characters from the Toree series and Holomento.
"Take the role of Hana the Tanuki and jump and fight through her dreams! What secrets await her on the moon - her final destination?"
Here's the trailer, in case you missed it the first time around (obviously ignore the date at the end of it):
Lunistice will be available for purchase from the eShop for $4.99 or your regional equivalent. There's also a playable demo on Steam if you would like to check it out ahead of schedule.
Will you be giving this game a go? Tell us below.
Comments (5)
Very beautiful indeed! Art direction is impeccable and looks fun.
If I saw a game like this on PS1, it would be one of my favorites like Klonoa was.
for $4.99 this is definitely worth trying out. I spent more than that in the mid-nineties to rent garbage.
After all the wonderful pixel art in indie games, I'm glad to see low poly get the footing it deserves.
Looks like fun
Sort of looks like it plays how I always imagine I want Sonic The Hedgehog in 3D to play.
