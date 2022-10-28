Update [Fri 28th Oct, 2022 10:30 BST]: After having Rainmaker temporarily removed from Anarchy Battles in Splatoon 3, Nintendo has today released an update to fix and reinstate the game mode.

The latest patch (ver. 1.2.1) fixes all of the issues in Rainmaker as well as a certain inkrail-induced bug that occurred whilst Super Jumping. There's not a lot to go through in this update, but you can find the latest patch notes below.

Update Ver. 1.2.1 (27th October, 2022)

Fixed an issue in Rainmaker that caused the player who placed the Rainmaker on a checkpoint to appear motionless to other players.

Fixed an issue in Rainmaker where the goal distance count would go to 1 even when the Rainmaker had not reached the goal.

Fixed an issue where, if you got on an inkrail while using the Inkjet or Zipcaster, allies Super Jumping towards you would land at the start point of the inkrail instead of the intended location.

Note: Battle replays are compatible with Ver. 1.2.0 but are not compatible with Ver. 1.1.2 and before.

Those who have applied the update should see the Rainmaker game mode back in its rightful spot in Anarchy Battles. Time to get splatting!

Original article [Wed 26th Oct, 2022 15:00 BST]: Nintendo has temporarily removed Rainmaker from the Anarchy Battle rotation in Splatoon 3, as the company has discovered a bug that can reduce your score to '1' when you touch a checkpoint. Not exactly ideal for competition!

This has been reported today after version 1.2.0 for Splatoon 3 went live, and Nintendo has apologised for the issue. To fix the big, the company has pulled Rainmaker from the rotation, so you'll be temporarily unable to play it in Splatoon 3's ranked mode.

Splatoon dataminer @OatmealDome has shared a clip of exactly what this bug can do, and has also translated @SplatoonJP's announcement:

"[Splatoon 3] Nintendo has temporarily removed Rainmaker from rotation in Anarchy Battle because of a bug that can cause the score counter to immediately go to 1 when touching a checkpoint. An update will be released in the near future to fix this issue."

Here is a video of the bug (watch the score counter immediately go to 1 when the player touches the checkpoint): https://t.co/u5OJ4UoFiq October 26, 2022

As you can see from the clip, the minute the player touches the golden Rainmaker on the pedestal, the blue (cyan? turquoise? teal?) score on the right drops right back down.

Rainmaker will be reinstated into the rotation when the bug has been fixed, and a new update will be issued.

Have you encountered this bug today? Will you miss playing rainmaker