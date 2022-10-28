Update [Fri 28th Oct, 2022 10:30 BST]: After having Rainmaker temporarily removed from Anarchy Battles in Splatoon 3, Nintendo has today released an update to fix and reinstate the game mode.
The latest patch (ver. 1.2.1) fixes all of the issues in Rainmaker as well as a certain inkrail-induced bug that occurred whilst Super Jumping. There's not a lot to go through in this update, but you can find the latest patch notes below.
Update Ver. 1.2.1 (27th October, 2022)
- Fixed an issue in Rainmaker that caused the player who placed the Rainmaker on a checkpoint to appear motionless to other players.
- Fixed an issue in Rainmaker where the goal distance count would go to 1 even when the Rainmaker had not reached the goal.
- Fixed an issue where, if you got on an inkrail while using the Inkjet or Zipcaster, allies Super Jumping towards you would land at the start point of the inkrail instead of the intended location.
- Note: Battle replays are compatible with Ver. 1.2.0 but are not compatible with Ver. 1.1.2 and before.
Those who have applied the update should see the Rainmaker game mode back in its rightful spot in Anarchy Battles. Time to get splatting!
Original article [Wed 26th Oct, 2022 15:00 BST]: Nintendo has temporarily removed Rainmaker from the Anarchy Battle rotation in Splatoon 3, as the company has discovered a bug that can reduce your score to '1' when you touch a checkpoint. Not exactly ideal for competition!
This has been reported today after version 1.2.0 for Splatoon 3 went live, and Nintendo has apologised for the issue. To fix the big, the company has pulled Rainmaker from the rotation, so you'll be temporarily unable to play it in Splatoon 3's ranked mode.
Splatoon dataminer @OatmealDome has shared a clip of exactly what this bug can do, and has also translated @SplatoonJP's announcement:
"[Splatoon 3]
Nintendo has temporarily removed Rainmaker from rotation in Anarchy Battle because of a bug that can cause the score counter to immediately go to 1 when touching a checkpoint.
An update will be released in the near future to fix this issue."
As you can see from the clip, the minute the player touches the golden Rainmaker on the pedestal, the blue (cyan? turquoise? teal?) score on the right drops right back down.
Rainmaker will be reinstated into the rotation when the bug has been fixed, and a new update will be issued.
Have you encountered this bug today? Will you miss playing rainmaker
[source twitter.com, via twitter.com]
Comments (40)
at this rate, sticking with 2 is the best option. so many bugs in the new one, yeesh!
No matter, gives me more time to play splatzones and tower!
This is like the third time in the past few weeks Nintendo's had to shut down something in online multiplayer in a first party developed game due to a bug. What's going on? This isn't typical for them at all
I hope they fix it soon because this is my favorite of the ranked modes. Not that I really play that much ranked, but when I do I prefer rainmaker.
Anything is better than Clam Blitz though.
This is kind of good news? xD Right now that is my least favorite mode to play.
Makes no difference to me, the other team will get to zero in due time, with no bug it would just be prolonging the inevitable for me XD
Jokes aside though, seems like a lot more patches are needed for the third entry for some reason.
Aw nooo I really enjoy playing rainmaker, hopefully it's back soon!
They’re probably working quickly to fix this, I can’t imagine it stays down for very long
Suits me fine.
plus hopefully the server is getting a well deserved patch to fix the crashes its been causing as of late during matches or even being in the lobby.
That's a shame, rainmaker is my favourite multiplayer mode in the Splatoon games.
Well there goes one of the two great ranked modes for probably a week. Looking forward to suffering through splat zones and clam blitz even more than usual.
Don't mind losing Rainmaker for a bit. Take Tower Control with you though, that's the one I tend to avoid the most. Won't be gone long anyway though, should be a pretty simple fix.
Not sure why there was such a rush to get the 3rd game out.
@Nikhogan Have you played the game or this is sarcasm?
On the bright side, this means we get 33% more Tower Control and Clam Blitz, which are my preferred modes anyway, no offense to Rainmaker as it is solid as well.
On a side-note, I have to say, that Splatoon has some of the most fascinating glitches to look at and witness. Not sure if its the nature of the game or if they just happen to stand-out. But its always something very odd and it makes the patch-notes pretty fun to read sometimes. Besides this glitch obviously affecting the entirety of the game, I do believe the only glitch that I have come across was during the World Premiere’s Tri-Color Battle, where the game spawned me at the signal. I’m ok letting a couple glitches pass, considering i just reached the 180 hour mark with the full game.
@Nikhogan the game just came out, of course everything won't be perfect at the moment.
@squisan To be fair though I don't think either of the previous games had this many issues at launch which makes this feel a bit weird.
I could be wrong though, I don't fully recall the launch periods of the previous games despite playing them all the time.
"To fix the big, the company has pulled Rainmaker from the rotation,"
I think this article has a big. I mean bug. 😉
I've had a lot of fun playing this (when it works), much more than 2 but man, it really feels like they needed another month (or three) of polish before they released it, there have been some really egregious issues that just shouldn't have been there to begin with.
Looks like Ranked will be going through a content drought for the next while without Rainmaker.
Rainmaker is my favourite of the Ranked modes so this does sadden me a decent bit but this also happened right as my NSO subscription ran out so the timing is pretty perfect for me honestly. Hope this gets fixed sooner rather than later though.
Oh and to the people saying 3 is a buggy mess: I don't think you've played the same game as us.
Not trying to be mean; just want to point that out.
ok...ALMOST the Nintendo´s Cyberpunk !
Ya’ll are being dramatic, this third entry is incredible. Easier to play with friends, easier to get ability chunks to make custom load outs, easier to play salmon run, you can skip splat cast when you load the game, the catalogue rewards is cool (the only way a game should do a season pass). I could probably think of more. The dropped connections is the only downer and I’m sure we won’t be talking about that in six months, I hope lol
@PikaPhantom A lot of the bugs likely have to do with the fact they are essentially running on a completely new framework compared to the last two games. So its understandable there would be some bugs
You know what that means…..
MORE SPLAT ZONES!!!!!
I don't like Rainmaker anymore with the required checkpoints. Makes it too similar to Tower Control.
Stopped playing Rainmaker for a while anyway to play Tower so I'm ok with this.
@Nikhogan It was never 100% sure the bug would have been found if they delayed it a few more months. I can understand for offline games but nobody can predict and test every little aspect in online games regardless of genre. There's a reason why a lot of them are still in early access hell not to mention decade old games that are still in service still receiving bug updates.
@Uncle_Franklin Yeah though feature-wise I'm pretty content with it as a sequel. But the modes haven't really changed much so it's pretty easy to just jump to 2 again for some matches.
I love this game so much but had even more disconnects since todays update. What is happening? 😞
@h15c0r3r Same here. This morning it booted me out about 2/3 of the time, and even had the software close on me entirely which had never happened to me before. I've had connection issues here and there, but nothing quite like this before
Who cares about the mode?
Tried after the patch. First game worked fine. After that it failed two times to even start a match. It aborts right away in the lobby over and over.
This is worst than with Splatoon2. And no. My internet connection is fine. (400mbit fiber) Playing other online titles on Switch and PS5 have no issues.
I regret buying this *****.
I actually have better connections with this game than I did 2. I get way less frustrated with lag. However I do have a lot of people dropping from matches, including myself which I didn't deal with on 2 very often. EDIT: Forgot to mention that Rainmaker is far and away my favorite mode.
@Yosher Splatoon 3 is a major upgrade from Splatoon 1 and 2, and things have obviously more advanced.
And obviously, yknow, more features = more chances for bugs to appear
Pretty much every game nowadays has bugs on it's first release, and then it's up to the community to report it so the game can be even better, yknow?
With all these bugs, should've waited until December to release Splatoon 3.
@d-slice AND CLAM BLITZ! Oh wait nobody else wants to play clam blitz just me? Oh ok.
@ZapNCrap Honestly, surprised that these comments give a pretty diverse range of people's favorites, which, I guess, means that they're designed pretty well.
Don't mind this since I get to play more of my favorite modes being Tower Control and Splat Zones.
@squisan I think this game borrows assets heavily from 2, and personally I think it's all just a result of porting stuff over to the new game that resulted in a lot of these bugs.
Doesn't really matter too much in this game though I feel as the game is still very functional, they're mostly just minor bugs which is fine.
@squisan is there an official place I/we can report bugs? I had a look but might have missed the obvious?
@Desrever really bad for me, certainly worse than before the update.
Tap here to load 40 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...