Sonic Frontiers arrives on Switch and multiple other platforms on November 8th, and ahead of release, Sega has announced the game has gone gold. This was revealed in a message by the game's director Morio Kishimoto, who mentioned how development on the main game had officially been completed.
Here's the scoop (via the Tails' Channel Twitter account):
As you might recall, Sonic Frontiers was originally intended to line up with the blue blur's 30th anniversary in 2021, but Sonic Team decided to postpone it to "brush up the quality" of the final product. This was revealed during an investor Q&A earlier this year:
Veteran Sega composer Tomoya Ohtani has also been putting the finishing touches on the game's soundtrack. All up, it's expected to feature around 6 hours and 30 minutes of music.
Are you looking forward to the return of Sonic the Hedgehog next month? Tell us below.
Comments (38)
Just went gold? Manufacturing should be wrapping up by now. Sounds like certification issues and a D-1 patch incoming.
Thats neat, the Switch version isn't delayed for once.
I can’t wait for this game. Been a wile since we have gotten a new mainline one, and it looks vary promising, and looks like they really wanted to to do well. I hope this reflects when I play it.
Considering how Sonic had a game last year, and a collection of games a few months ago, the tagline of "Sonic Returns" feels somehow diminished.
Looking forward to seeing the reviews for both Switch and PC.
That's cool. I was a Sonic fan...until the series started taking itself so seriously. And playing bad. With terrible VA and music.
But really I do hope it's great.
Should be interesting to see if Colors Ultimate informs what the launch state of this game will be, the fans told them it was perfectly okay for Ultimate to be a mess and made false claims of it’s awful glitches being the product of emulators and malicious hackers so Sega can get away with anything here considering how bought into Frontiers those same fans are, this segment of the fanbase is more concerned and dreadful of glitch videos popping up rather than the glitches existing and dragging down the quality of the game.
“Gone gold” is such a strange choice of words for “we’ve basically finished working on the product we wish to sell you”. I mean, I’m glad the product is finished, but it seems like a very triumphant and opulent description of a very basic requirement.
“Would you be interested in this golden house, sir?”
“What makes it golden?”
“Well, it was walls and a roof and a floor, and… well basically it’s a house. One that you can live in.”
“…No thanks, I think I’ll settle for this plot of land with a few bricks strewn across it.”
@Maxz music CD’s used to be made of gold film. Going gold meant that the music was done being put in the CD’s. The saying carried over even if video game discs don’t have gold in them
@Eagly Ooh, I had no idea. This is actually really interesting! I still think it’s a bit misleading given that to “go gold” already has this meaning ( https://dictionary.cambridge.org/dictionary/english/go-gold ) in the content of ‘selling media’, but interesting nonetheless.
@Maxz it could also be in reference to older video game master copies being sent on gold color discs, actual discs being made of gold for storage reasons or an old saying gold code/egg which meant the code was finished or a combo of the 4
@LikelySatan
Same. Starting with Sonic Colours (2010), the series has gone downhill very fast. However, Frontiers looks really promising; especially since they FINALLY got rid of these godawful writers.
@Mauzuri I think Gotta go downhill very fast was actually the official design philosophy of the Sonic Team for a while.
I love how everyone was real worried about Sonic coming out too soon but then Pokémon Scarlett and Violet strolled in and 1-uped Sonic in the whole "too soon" department by about a lightyear.
@Maxz Did Ryan George write this comment? My gosh, that was good. 🤣
I'll almost certainly get this at some point even if it reviews iffy. Prob skip switch version though
Definitely waiting for the reviews on this one!
After ruining Sonic Origins and Sonic Colors, five good Sonic games that they purposely turn bad, I hope Sega redeem themselves with this one or else Sonic's reputation would forever cursed with bad quality.
@Serpenterror
Ruining Sonic Origins? How though? I played through the games just fine on PS4, I didn't notice major problems.. Maybe I got lucky or something, I dunno.
I'm personally not too excited to play Green Hill, Chemical Plant, and Sky Sanctuary yet again. I'll watch someone else play it before I decide if I should buy it.
@Serpenterror at this point I don't think Sonic's reputation CAN be permanently damaged. If so he'd be a footnote in history. Somehow, nothing sticks to the hog. I suspect mob connections.
Can they please just cancel it instead?
@Maxz Well played, you made me chuckle 😁
So happy 😁 getting that game soon.
Maybe I won't get it immediately, but I eventually will. I just want to get and redeem my download code for the SOAP sneakers.
Will be playing this day one on PC. I'm just going to completely ignore any negativity from now on. I'm looking forward to it and that's all I care about.
I can't wait im just not sure which version to get.
Sega is a fantastic company that gets way too much criticism. I'm playing sonic lost world right now scratching my head as to why it got such bad reviews.
@Maxz It’s also misleading because the meaning shifted to “we’ve started working on the D1 patch”.
Only a few more weeks until we see if Sonic Team pulled off a miracle and made a good Sonic game for once. My expectations are very low but they are ready to be shattered.
@LikelySatan
This one looks very serious, the enemies aren't monkeys in trees, they are super serious geometric shapes trying to kill you
@Old_Man_Nintendo between cyberspace zones made of levels from other (bad) Sonic games.
@LikelySatan
What I've seen of it doesn't look promising, it looks confused and will most likely be riff with bugs and poor performance. Sonic Team has not proven themselves in over a decade that they can make a big Sonic game that doesn't crash and burn
@Baler
Sonic Worlds got between a 6/10 and 7/10 on most publications at the time. I think the main critiques were that it didn't feel like a Sonic game and felt like a cheap imitation of Mario Galaxy. Also being that it came out on the Wii U (a failure of a system) many publications at the time were quite harsh to a lot of its exclusives.
@Old_Man_Nintendo it's absolutely nothing like mario galaxy. In fact it's more fun!
@Baler
Ok you are allowed to believe whatever you want, no matter how wrong that belief is.
@Old_Man_Nintendo i agree
@Baler you even ever played mario galaxy. best mario game i ever played, although i might bias.
could be a dumpster fire or a trainwreck. they could have bombed it but it could be a miracle
