Ah, No Man's Sky. The bliss intergalactic traveller where you can visit an infinite number of planets, discover new species, push the boundaries of physical advancement and now, it seems, visit the high streets of small English towns.
Yes, that's right. Tired with the procedural generation of an endless galaxy and just wishing for the sweet embrace of, erm, Guildford? Well, this in-game build from @Rasdar07 is certainly the one for you. As shown in the tweet below from @LordFrobozz (thanks, Eurogamer), this build has got the English town centre down to a T.
You've got your Turtle Bay, Three Pigeons pub, telephone boxes and even the Hello Games offices themselves. Guildford is a hub of games development here in the UK, home to offices for Ubisoft, Media Molecule and EA amongst others. A fitting tribute to the developers of No Man's Sky or just a love of Guildford, the weird specificity of this build is on the one hand seriously impressive, but also pretty funny.
The good news is that the mighty town of Guildford has been built on a planet for all players to visit. All that you need to do is head to the glyph coordinates found in the bottom left corner of the @NMSCord image below to see the town in all of its virtual glory.
What do you make of this in-game build? Set your coordinates for the comments and let us know!
THEY DID IT! THAT ACTUALLY DID IT!
THEY PUT IN GUILDFORD HIGH STREET… THE FINAL FRONTIER!!!
LET’S BOLDLY GO TO GREGG’S AND GET OURSELVES AN INTERGALACTIC BACON SARNIE AND A NO MAN’S CHICKEN AND MUSHROOM PIE!!!!
Really!!! Just go on google maps.
Missed opportunity to name it New Guildford, but awesome nonetheless. I remember seeing someone derisively compare NMS building functions to the bigger creative freedom of Minecraft, but stuff like this shows the space sim isn't THAT far behind in the aspect.
looking forward to unveiling my watford planet to the world... just trying to perfect the external signage on tgi fridays
@rupert_the_giantbear my Watford will be the one I left in 2001 so there'll still be an Athena in the Harlequin centre and a strict no trainers policy at Destiny. Oasis News will happily serve whisky to 13 year olds though, even if their fake ID has been printed in black and white and laminated with cellotape.
You'll be able to hop the wall on platform 11 to avoid the turnstile; no jetpack required.
Not created on Nintendo Switch. Also, with no online, no one could even visit it, apart from the creator.
It looks like I’m watching some kind of Back Rooms liminal space glitch.
I love this level of enthusiasm from people 👍
This is hilarious, what next Buckingham Palace? Lol 😂😂
Looks dead on to the real thing.
Did they build this on the Switch version?
Or at least, would the Switch version be able to render it without serious performance issues?
Ah, yes. Guildford High Street: the final frontier.
