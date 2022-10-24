Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

There are very few things that a person actually wants in this world. A roof over their head, a sense of purpose, a real-life go-kart from the Mario Kart series. You can now deliver on one of these wants, if you're small enough, that is.

That's right, as seen in the trailer above which had us so green with envy you would be mistaken for confusing us with Yoshi, toy company JAKKS Pacific is now selling a sit-and-ride car modelled on the Standard Kart from the Mario Kart series.

Selling for $399.99 (excluding delivery), the Super Mario Kart 24V Ride-on Racer is hardly going to be the fastest vehicle on the block - a max speed of 8mph is in desperate need of a mushroom boost - but it might just be the snazziest. The kart boasts driftable rear wheels, a working gear box (great for those manual Mario Kart drivers out there) and a host of sound effects from Superstar mode, Item Box and the main theme from Mario kart 8 Deluxe.

Check out the gallery below to see the kart from all its different angles.

The one small snag is the karts do not come in large sizes. In our defence, the age suggestion is 3+ which technically does apply to this writer, though we are not sure that is quite works like that. Yes, until these are readily available for slightly larger drivers (and come on, the demand is so there), maybe we'll leave this one to the kids for now.

What do you make of these new karts? Desperate for one of your own? Start your engines in the comments and let us know!