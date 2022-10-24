There are very few things that a person actually wants in this world. A roof over their head, a sense of purpose, a real-life go-kart from the Mario Kart series. You can now deliver on one of these wants, if you're small enough, that is.
That's right, as seen in the trailer above which had us so green with envy you would be mistaken for confusing us with Yoshi, toy company JAKKS Pacific is now selling a sit-and-ride car modelled on the Standard Kart from the Mario Kart series.
Selling for $399.99 (excluding delivery), the Super Mario Kart 24V Ride-on Racer is hardly going to be the fastest vehicle on the block - a max speed of 8mph is in desperate need of a mushroom boost - but it might just be the snazziest. The kart boasts driftable rear wheels, a working gear box (great for those manual Mario Kart drivers out there) and a host of sound effects from Superstar mode, Item Box and the main theme from Mario kart 8 Deluxe.
Check out the gallery below to see the kart from all its different angles.
The one small snag is the karts do not come in large sizes. In our defence, the age suggestion is 3+ which technically does apply to this writer, though we are not sure that is quite works like that. Yes, until these are readily available for slightly larger drivers (and come on, the demand is so there), maybe we'll leave this one to the kids for now.
What do you make of these new karts? Desperate for one of your own? Start your engines in the comments and let us know!
[source jakks.com]
Use under parental supervision.
I can't help but take that personally.
And hold up, hold up, hold up...
This thing runs on AAA batteries?! Surely they jest! That's about as ridiculous as The Simpsons' Kevin Costner's Waterworld gag.
Does it need a driving license too ?
“Awww, so nice, so innocent, oh I got a blue shell? 😐”
@Silly_G
I think the AAA batteries are for the sounds effects only. It has a bigger battery build in for driving i think
Eh ...I'd rather just have Mario Kart 9 already, please.
Maximum carrying weight of 81 pounds. Hmm...that kinda looks like 200 if you squint hard enough.
@Nickjet : That sounds more plausible.
@Vil :::sigh:::
There's always got to be at least one.
Do you realize that this product is not being manufactured by Nintendo? This is the product of an independent toy company, with no affiliation with Nintendo. Perhaps you missed that line?
TL:DR: this thing existing isn't delaying MK9 at all. 😁
I need this. Will get buying one for my kid, but I need one for me too :_(
Guess I will just drive my miata.
My three-year-old would have a field day with this.
My butt won't fit in that
@Anachronism ha ha, yup, I’m planning on breathing in
Brb, buying two to wear them as roller skates
@prismt basically the same thing
Kids get all the cool stuff
I wish this had been a thing when I was a kid... kids today don't know how good they got it...
I'm about 200 lbs and 5'11", So I think that the kart will work for me
