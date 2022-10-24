Splatoon 3 features some reasonably extensive customisation options for its characters, allowing players to choose any combination of hairstyle and clothing items they desire, regardless of gender identity.
It turns out, however, that Nintendo once considered implementing facial features to the game beyond eye and eyebrow customisation, such as freckles and scars. This comes via Automaton, which reports that files discovered in Ver. 1.0 of the game contains clear evidence of textures used to create freckles and scars. Twitter user @thebigsadkad has uploaded the files on Twitter as evidence of the inclusion:
A further Twitter user by the handle of @DiamCreeper23 has loaded the textures into the game to display what these would look like on an Octoling boy. The images can be viewed below, but you'll need to enlarge them, as the freckles and scars are a little difficult to spot!
It appears that the data itself only exists within Ver. 1.0 of the game, with Ver. 1.1.0 - released one day prior to the game's global launch - apparently deleting the files. Ver 1.0 comes with retail copies of the game, but since the game will need updating to allow for online play, it's unlikely that many people will still have access to it.
It's also been noted that during Nintendo's 'Ask the Developer' series focused on Splatoon 3, concept art showcased for the game clearly showed an Inkling character with freckles, lending further evidence that this is something Nintendo wanted to implement at some point during development.
Some people online have now expressed a desire for these features to return to the game via a future update or DLC pack:
What do you think of these cut features from Splatoon 3? Are you bothered about the lack of freckles and scars, or do you prefer your Inkling and Octoling to be blemish-free? Let us know!
It’s a weird thing to not have included from the get-go. Freckles and scars are pretty standard in a character creator.
I hope they will bring it back, I need options!
the more options the better, shame it got dropped
It's not really needed. Nobody is gonna notice characters freckles in a fast paced action game.
i would prefer an option for regular gyro controls + stick controls (like BotW for example). It's the third entry and no option for that again! my biggest flaw of the games since the first one
@Clyde_Radcliffe
Splatoon isn't just a fast-paced action game. Splatoon is also a "wonder around the hub city and see artwork made by people who are much more artistically talented than I'll ever be" game too.
uNfInShIsH3D [email protected]
@GreenFlash I'm not quite sure what you mean here, the game already has options to use stick controls instead of gyro? Unless i misunderstood you?
@GreenFlash Obviously they designed the game with a specific control method in mind from the start of the franchise. I'm not sure why you'd expect things to change. Your preferred control method was deemed uncomfortable for the play style or less efficient as the final product. A company as big as Nintendo, you can't really believe that they haven't tested this out already extensively. They didn't forget, or do it by accident, or incompetence, they chose this control method because it plays better this way.
@Zeldinion
When using motion controls, the up/down camera movement is disabled, so the player is required to use motion controls to look up and down. What GreenFlash wants is full camera control with the right stick and being able to use motion controls at the same time.
@Nintendo_Thumb
Yes and no. Nintendo has definitely seen the potential flaws if sticks were given y-axis movement, but most other games seem to do the complete opposite and not provide the option to lock the stick to the x directions.
Nintendo is officially frecklephobic, those with freckles are now unable to play the game to its fullest with no direct representation.
-1/10 game, will fire somebody protest!
EDIT: Apparently hitting enter on my phone published the post before I'm done randomly.
Anyway, I can see why they opted not for the options. You're likely to be the only person who'd ever see them and you won't 80% of the time. And you're going to be hard pressed to notice them when you have such vibrant colors surrounding it.
I physically swooned when I saw that scar for the first time. You don't understand how badly I want to trauma dump my player character with it
@Zeldinion no i mean both. gyro and stick at the same time (like BotW).
@Nintendo_Thumb
if that's true what u say, then... why is there an option for stick controls only?
it's just another option... can't be that difficult to implement.
Oohhhh they should have left in the scars!! Would have looked cool with the split eyebrow
@GreenFlash Monster Hunter Rise also lets you use full Gyro and Stick controls at the same time, I find it very useful as a Bow main
Freckles make sense to me. I think they can make them look clear enough.
