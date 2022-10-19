Disney Dreamlight Valley is all harmless, lovely, Disney-endorsed fun, correct? Well... unless the game's iteration of Mickey Mouse has scared the living daylights out of you. For weeks, players have been unsettled by the iconic mouse's eyes.
Sounds simple, but if you see it in action, then you might be a bit perturbed. Basically, Mickey's eyes aren't mapped correctly, meaning that it always looks like he's... staring, in a particular way. Like he wants to murder you or something. Except not anymore, as with the release of the Scar's Kingdom update, his eyes have been fixed. Phew.
- Further reading - Disney Dreamlight Valley Scar's Kingdom Update Is Live Today, Here Are The Patch Notes
Just in case you missed those sinister black eyes that pierce right through your soul, we caught Mickey red-handed (or white-eyed?) on the scene in Dreamlight Valley, looking absolutely, totally normal.
Twitter user Chwistopher compares meeting the mascot mouse for the first time as a "horror game" in a pretty expletive clip (so be warned if you click on it). And others, like GC, have shared the odd selfie with Mickey, and his right eye is certainly giving us the shivers. Even Kotaku got in on the action, sharing some disturbing encounters with the mouse.
But alas, Mickey's vacant, dead stare is now no longer in the game, fixed by a big ol' update. sigh. Well, Mickey's death stare will always live on in our hearts and memories. Although maybe we should be grateful — the citizens of Dreamlight Valley will at least feel safer now!
Oh boy, are you sad to say goodbye to Mickey's murder eyes? Let us know in the usual spot!
[source reddit.com]
Comments (34)
So which character have they given the murderous stare to instead? I bet Goofy, he looks like a wrong'un!
I think it's the extremely miniscule white iris' that do it for me. Put a blood red filter over that and we'll have mickey.exe sooner rather than later.
OMG that is hilarious. My GF has been playing this game, and I keep making fun of Mickey's derp eyes.
I tried this game a few times before and always ran by Mickey but I never even noticed him having a "murder stare", must just be me then.
Luigi did death stare.
Mickey Mouse : Hold my beer!
@Coolmusic People on the net finest the strangest things to be weirded out by,
Remember, the mouse is ours in 2024, Disney cannot get a third copyright extention and then won't even try it.
Weak, imo. I’ve never once noticed that in all my time playing. Even having it pointed out barely registers for me.
I don't see how that is a "murderous" stare.
I don't see it either. these pics where he is supposedly "staring" look like normal mickey to me... what did they actually change to "fix" it? what am I missing, here?
I think he looked as happy as ever on all the screenshots. Luigi is disappointed.
Nearly tempted to buy this but I'm so invested in Animal Crossing atm finding the time to invest in another life sim would be quite difficult for me.
@victordamazio What happened to Pooh Bear is only a small taste of what is to come for the Mouse. Our century of collective patience will soon pay off.
Well, people did already see him for some of his actions in Kingdom Hearts...
@victordamazio Then we can ACTUALLY make Murderous Mickey a reality…
What are people talking about? Those human avatars look more "I'll cut you" than Mickey does.
@-wc- You can -kind of- see it in the first shot, but yeah, it's hard to notice here. When you see him in motion, it's a lot more obvious.
@jump Definitely Goofy... the things he's done, and will do (it) again...
@Deviant-Dork Mocking Kanye West's own racism doesn't make one an antisemite. I think what you meant to say was "You're putting up a tweet that exists adjacent to antisemitism, which makes it and by extension you liable to get caught up as collateral damage in a PC clusterbomb if the internet's spotlight-for-a-day happens to swing the wrong way."
I must be missing something. I don't see it.
This is one of those baffling 'young people' things, isn't it?
@victordamazio isn’t that just the steamboat willie version? And the still own the trademark, right?
@Fath no it's antisemitic
Do you believe in magic, Kate?
@Deviant-Dork nuh-uh
Ngl, that looks creepy as flan!
I don’t even see it
@Chocobo_Shepherd THANK YOU!!!!!!
I think the fact that this game is horribly developed should be a bigger issue. So many bugs and errors…and these updates make it feel like 100% of the game isn’t really released yet.
He looks pretty normal to me, aside from the one slightly cross-eyed shot. I'm confused.
@Deviant-Dork If you want to engage, then engage with substance. Antisemitism has a real meaning, and it's not just "off-color jokes." If you can't identify the specific harmful stereotype or threat against Jewish people that the tweet in question is promulgating, then you're the one doing more harm than good by diluting the meaning of the term into irrelevance.
@Deviant-Dork Hi. I've reviewed the tweet in question and, as I read it, it references the rumour that Walt Disney was an antisemite as the basis for a joke. I can't see how the tweet itself could be interpreted as antisemitic. However, on the basis that there may be a context/reference here that I'm unfamiliar with (and therefore overlooking), I've replaced the embed with an alternative.
Please use the contact form if you wish to discuss this further. Thank you.
@dartmonkey it has nothing to do with Walt Disney. But I believe you were sent the articles via the comment moderators. It's just a centuries old bigoted trope.
And thank you listening.
@Fath it's been taken down.
https://www.adl.org/resources/blog/unpacking-kanye-wests-antisemitic-remarks
https://www.splcenter.org/fighting-hate/extremist-files/group/radical-hebrew-israelites
Tap here to load 34 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...