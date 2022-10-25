Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We're in the final stretch before Pokémon Scarlet & Violet launches on Switch next month. Later today, we'll be finding out about a brand new Ghost-type Pokémon, but before we get to that, The Pokémon Company and Nintendo of America have dropped a new commercial for the game.

'Your World Your Way' is all about capturing the open world of the Paldea region. Generation IX is the first open-world mainline Pokémon gen, taking a leaf out of Pokémon Legends: Arceus' book. This advert is giving us the spirit of that feeling that we should hopefully all have when we first step out into Paldea in a few weeks' time.

Pikachu of course makes an appearance, as does our brand new starter trio — looking as adorable as ever — but while the trailer doesn't give us any new stuff, we do get some brief snippets of some of the locations in Paldea, how battles play out, and Tera Raids. It's your typically wholesome Pokémon trailer — a slice of adventure, some cute creatures, a little flash of some mechanics; the usual stuff!

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet are out very soon, on 18th November. Make sure you check out our hands-on preview of the game for some early impressions.

Are you excited about today's reveal? What do you think of the commercial? Let us know!