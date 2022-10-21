We were charmed by TRAGsoft's take on the monster-collecting genre, Coromon, when it launched this summer (after a short notice delay). For a look back at the old-school Pokémon-style, we found it was a lot of fun and gave it a healthy 7/10 in our review. Now, we've got a reason to go back, as the developer announced that a brand new update has dropped for the game.

It's a beefy update too, and the first one for Switch, with the two major headlines being Trait Enhancement and the reduction of RNG. Trait Enhancements allow you to cancel your Coromon's evolution or even devolve it to benefit from improved versions of their trait.

RNG reduction comes in two forms — one, some skills, traits, and weather effects have been tweaked to reduce their 'randomness'; and two, 'Reduced RNG Mode' has been added to the game's single-player campaign, and it will be enabled by default for online matches.

For all of the changes, bug fixes, and more, here are the full patch notes from the game's Steam page:

Version 1.1.0

Game Updates

Added a new item called ‘Insane Spinner’, which lets players playing on the Insane difficulty catch any quest Coromon. The Coromon you catch with this Spinner are stored in a hidden inaccessible storage, but can be handed in for quests



Added a new difficulty setting which disables the catching of any Coromon



Added a new difficulty setting that lets you select any Coromon as your starter, for those Swurmy Only runs



Milestones 51-100 are now available



Milestones 1-50 have been updated; if you’ve unlocked them already you can find the updated rewards in your inventory



Revitaliser Gem now recovers 6% HP (up from 5%)



Traits like Prepared will show an indicator for the user (not the opponent) to show when the effect is active



Premonition now deals Ghost damage



Burn condition now lowers the Coromon’s Special Attack stat by 30%



Poison condition now lowers the Coromon’s Attack stat by 30%



Sand Spout Skill Flash is now available in Vermeer Grotto



Inspect Scent and Trait Scent have been disabled for online play



Kyraptor can no longer learn Crunch



A number of skills that do flat damage (like Splash) or percentage (like Death Grip in PvP) are no longer influenced by damage-increasing effects (like Rain, sharp claws)

Game Fixes

Fixed Revenge Jaws, Sumo Stance and Frigid Barrier Skills, these are now functioning as described



Shell Drill now lowers special defense, as intended



Fixed “invalid battle” error that happened when two Coromon with a weather-applying Trait faint at once in an online battle.

Conditions & weather

Sleep condition is replaced by the Drowsy condition; drowsy Coromon will have 30% reduced Attack and Special Attack stat, and every hit on them is a critical hit. The condition lasts for 4 turns.



Updated Shock condition: instead of a 25% chance to do nothing each turn, the effect triggers every fourth turn and now included a visual indicator when that happens



Twilight effect has been changed: In Twilight, ghost Coromon won’t make contact with their targets, and positive stat boosts on non-ghost Coromon become negative stat boosts

Reduced RNG mode

Added Reduced RNG mode setting for single player, enforced it in PvP:



All skills with less than 100 accuracy now have 100 accuracy, but their effects will slightly diminish



Their power is multiplied by the accuracy percentage. For example a skill that had 100 power and 85 accuracy, will now have 100 x 0.85 = 85 power



One hit KO Skills will now damage the target for 35% of their current HP



Drowsy condition only lasts for 2 rounds, but Skills that apply them have 100 accuracy.



Side effects on skills (e.g. 25% to Burn the target) won’t trigger randomly anymore, but will instead trigger every Xth turn, where X is determined by the original percentage. An indicator below the Skill button will show if and when the side effects will trigger.



Critical hits get the same treatment as side effects and are now predetermined, but still affected by the amount of stat changes on your Critical Hit Chance.



A number of Traits trigger every X turns, instead of having a chance to trigger each turn.



Number of strikes on multi hits is now influenced by Speed stat changes. If the Coromon has a negative Speed stat change (i.e. its Speed was lowered by 1 stage or more) then the least amount of strikes will occur. With a positive Speed stat change the highest amount of strikes will occur.

Trait Enhancements & Devolution

Coromon that could but haven’t evolved now benefit from Trait Enhancements, at the cost of certain stat reductions defined by the Trait. (e.g. Antidote+ will drop 15% Attack and Special Attack, while Conductor+ will drop 30% Attack and Defense) You can find these percentages by pressing on the stats in the evolution details.



Coromon summary has a new tab where you can see the changes your Coromon could benefit from



When a Coromon evolves you can now stop the evolution



You can trigger the skipped evolution of a non-evolved Coromon via the new tab in the Coromon summary



Introduced a new item: Devolve Pill. It devolves a Coromon. Who would’ve guessed?



Loan Squads in PvP now also include non-evolved Coromon

Example Trait Enhancement stages:

Nano Skin: This Coromon's regenerative exoskeleton makes it immune to bleeding.



Nano Skin+: This Coromon's regenerative exoskeleton makes it immune to bleeding. Recovers from status problems two rounds after they are inflicted.



Nano Skin++: This Coromon's regenerative exoskeleton makes it immune to bleeding and all status problems.

New Items

Zum Fruit: Increase Attack and Special Attack after getting hit by a super effective attack.



Fari Fruit: Increase Speed after getting hit by a super effective attack.



Brume Gem: Prevent getting affected by entry hazards.



Nullifier Rock: Prevent getting affected by weather effects.



Pista Stone: The Coromon increases its Attack by 50% but can only use the first skill it uses in each battle.



Almo Stone: The Coromon increases its Special Attack by 50% but can only use the first skill it uses in each battle.



Peca Stone: The Coromon increases its Special Defense by 50% but can no longer use status skills.



Maca Stone: The Coromon increases its [stat.defense] by 50% but can no longer use status Skills.



Acor Stone: The Coromon increases its Speed by 50% but can only use the first skill it uses in each battle.



Overcharger Gem: The Coromon deals 25% increased damage, but requires 5 more [sp] to use Skills.



Kiwano Rock: All attackers making contact suffer from 15% recoil damage.



Enhancer Gem. Enhance the Trait of the Coromon by 1 stage.

New/Updated Skills

Meteor Shower now has 10% recoil damage and has 140 basepower



Power Talons deplete 7 SP and no longer drain



Shared Fate now fails if used consecutively



Detonate now has 85 accuracy, down from 95



Supercharge, Status: The user becomes supercharged, increasing its Special Attack by 2 stages. Added to Flowish, Bittybolt, Acie line



Tail Splash, Physical Water, 55pwr, 100acc: Smack the target with a powerful splashing tail swing. Added to Flowish line



Sandspout, Special Sand, 65pwr, 90acc: Burrow beneath the ground to hit the target from below. Has a 50% chance to make the target Hazy. Added to Decibite,Sanscale lines



Trait Scent: Status: Using its keen sense of smell, the user identifies the Trait of the target. Added to Armado line



Stay Frosty, Status: The user surrounds themselves in an icy mist, making their Ice skills deal 50% increased damage for the next 3 rounds. Added to Frova line



Spectral Tide, Status: Summon a spectral tide which prevents the target from healing for 3 rounds, and makes them Hazy. Added to Lunarpup line



Inversal, Status: Inverses the user's energy, causing all current negative stat changes to become positive and vice versa. Added to Droople line



Sparkle Slam, Physical Electric, 80pwr, 90acc: The user makes its body static and slams into the opponent. Has a 25% chance to Shock the target. Added to Mino, Gauslime line



Backstab, Special Foul, 85pwr, 100acc: The Coromon moves super fast to hit the opponent with a vile backstab. When this attack goes last, it causes extreme bleeding. Added to Squidma, Quagoo, Droople lines



Illusion Burst, Special Normal, 75pwr, 100acc : The Coromon moves so fast that it seems as if illusions attack the opponent. Has a 50% chance to lower Defense by 1 stage. Added to Patterbit, Moffel, Quagoo, Arcta, Toruga, Acie lines



Illusion Slice, Special Cut, 100pwr, always hit: The Coromon moves so fast that it seems as if illusions slice the opponent. In normal circumstances this attack will always hit. Added to Patterbit, Moffel, Kryo, Toruga lines



Soul Crush, Physical Magic, 80pwr, 95acc: Crush the target's soul, draining its will to fight. Deals damage and lowers the target's Special Attack by 1 stage. Added to Skarbone, Lunarpup, Houndos, Blizzburd, Bloby, Gella, Nibblegar lines



Shadowrunner, Physical Ghost, 80pwr, 100acc: The Coromon shrouds itself in shadows and attacks the target from all sides. Added to Lunarpup, Otogy, Droople lines



Spike Trap, Entry Hazard: Sharp spikes damage any opponent entering the battlefield for 12% of their max hp. Additional spikes stack to deal 18% and then 24% damage. Added to Silquil line



Haunted Grounds, Entry Hazard: The caster makes the ground haunted, lowering Special Attack of any opponent entering the battlefield by 1 stage. Added to Otogy line



Cursed Grounds, Entry Hazard: The caster curses the ground, lowering Attack of any opponent entering the battlefield by 1 stage. Added to Squidly line



Sand Skewers, Entry Hazard: Sharp skewers cause bleeding and damage any opponent entering the battlefield for 8% of their max [hp]. This effect can stack twice. Added to Skarbone line



Icy Nails, Entry Hazard: Lay a field of icy spikes around the target, creating an Ice type entry hazard that damages opposing grounded Coromon being sent into battle by 10% of their maximum HP. Added to Arcta line



Blazing Coals, Entry Hazard: The user lays a field of burning hot coals, creating a Fire entry hazard that inflicts Burn on opposing Coromon being sent into battle. Added to Pyrochick and Squidma line



Electro Mines, Entry Hazard: The user scatters electromagnetic mines that deplete 20% SP of any opponent entering the battlefield. Added to Gauslime and Houndos lines

New/Updated Traits

Polished Body no longer prevents stat lowering if the user lowers its own stat



Nano Skin: This Coromon's regenerative exoskeleton makes it immune to bleeding. Recovers from status problems two rounds after they are inflicted. Added to Decibite, Patterbit lines



Polluter: While on the battlefield, the Coromon pollutes the air on the opponent's side, making any opponent unable to eat Fruits. Added to Skarbone, Toruga, Acie lines



Low Density: During a Sandstorm, the Coromon is immune to the contact effects of any opponent it attacks, and takes 25% less damage from skills that make contact. Added to Mooby line



Shock Absorber: The Coromon likes critical hits, and reduces their damage by 50%. Added to Mooby line



Patdown: Upon entering a battle, the Coromon pats the opponent down to detect any held items, and will steal an item once per battle if it's not holding anything. The held item can be viewed in the opponent’s details by tapping its nametag. Added to Armado, Patterbit line



Winter Coat has been renamed and reworked into Glacial Affinity: For every other Ice type Coromon on their team, this Coromon Skills deal 10% extra damage. Still on Blizzburd line



Magic Layer: Because of it's aura of magic, the Coromon reduces special damage taken by 15% and increases special damage dealt by 10%. Added to Arcta, Squidma lines



Dimensional Eye: The Coromon excels at seeing weak points while in the Twilight, CriticalHit Chance is increased by 1 stage. Added to Lunarpup, Otogy line



Dark Atmosphere: The Coromon calls forth the Twilight upon entering a battle. Added to Lunarpup, Squidly line



Regurgitator: The Coromon regurgitates its Fruit after 4 rounds, after which the Fruit can be consumed again. Added to Droople line



Cosmic: The Coromon draws power from the Twilight, causing all negative stat changes applied to it to become positive. Added to Squidly line



Kindred Soul: Upon entering a battle, if the opponent has higher max HP, the Coromon links their souls to match its HP until the battle ends. Added to Purrgy line



Thermogenesis: The Coromon creates a Heatwave upon entering a battle. Added to Pyrochick, Bloby lines



Hot Headed: Fire Skills used by the Coromon deal 20% more damage. Does not work in a Snow. Added to Squidma, Mino line



Impatient: Upon defeating an opponent, the Coromon gets impatient and raises its Speed by 1 stage. Added to Buzzlet line



Disrupting Aura: The Coromon's aura depletes 2 SP of any attacker making contact. Added to Otogy line



Hardheaded now reduces recoil damage by 50%



Caffeinated Trait now increases up to 18 SP (up from 12)

Balance changes

The Last Stand Skill will now fail if used consecutively



The Clearing Wind Skill now clears weather effects ánd Entry Hazards



Fruits that trigger a positive stat change below a HP threshold now increase by 2 stages (was 3)



Pyrochick now evolves at level 34 (was 32)



Decibite now evolves at level 23 (was 16)



Centilla now evolves at level 39 (was 36)



Skuldra now evolves at level 37 (was 34)



Pitterbyte now evolves at level 50 (was 60)



Ghinx now evolves at level 50 (was 54)



Skarbone line now learns the Parched Jaws skill



Tinshel line can now have the Steady Trait



Blizzburd line can now have the Snowman Trait



Swurmy line now can have Resistant Trait



Frova line can no longer have the Antartic Trait



Tinshel line now learns the Splash skill



Tinshel line now learns the Berserk skill



Tinshel line now learns the Double Slash skill



Decibite line now learns the Body Blast and Acid Rain skills



Kyreptil line now learns Crumble instead of Dust Storm



Lunarpup line can now have the Steady Trait



Silquil line can now have the Tactical Retreat Trait



Otogy line now learns the Toxic Cloud skill



Otogy line now learns the Replenish skill



Ruptius line can now have the Steady Trait



Mino line now learns the Phantom Spike skill



Acie line now learns the Cloudburst skill



Ruptius line now learns the Illusion Burst skill



Lumon line now learns the Spark Wall skill



Bittybolt line now learns the Flaming Tackle skill



Purrgy line now learns the Magma Punch skill



Seraphace line now learns the Cursed Grounds skill



Illuginn: Slightly lowered defense; special defense



Sart: Slightly raised defense; special defense



Hozai: Slightly raised defense; special defense



Dark Magic Ucaclaw: Slightly lowered defense and attack stat



Rhynobuzz: Slightly raised HP; slightly lowered special attack stat



Hountrion: Slightly raised defense, attack and HP stat



Lampyre: Slightly raised defense stat



Lumasect: Raised defense and HP stat



Magnamire: Raised special defense; slightly raised defense, attack and HP



Toravolt: Slightly lowered defense and special attack, slightly raised speed



Vulbrute: Slightly lowered special defense and HP; lowered special attack



Ashclops: Slightly lowered attack; raised speed and defense



Infinix: Slightly lowered attack; raised speed



Digmow: Slightly raised speed



Dugterra: Raised speed



Magmilus: Raised special attack and HP



Serpike: Raised defense



Grimmask: Slightly raised special defense, defense



Octotle: Raised defense; slightly raised HP; slightly lowered special attack



Otogy: Slightly raised special defense, defense; slightly lowered attack, special attack



Orotchy: Raised special defense, defense; slightly lowered attack, special attack



Lunarpup: Slightly raised attack; slightly lowered special attack



Lunarwulf: Slightly raised attack; slightly lowered special attack



Eclyptor: Raised attack and HP; lowered special attack



Humbee: Slightly lowered attack



Kyraptor: Slightly lowered attack



Golbeak: Slightly raised special defense, defense, attack, special attack



Cyberite: Slightly lowered HP



Dunpod: Slightly lowered defense; slightly raised attack, special attack



Sandril: Lowered defense; raised attack, special attack



Millidont: Slightly lowered defense; slightly raised HP



Daricara: Slightly lowered attack



Fibio: Slightly raised special attack



Chonktoad: Slightly raised special attack



Kyraptor: Lowered attack



Megalobite: Slightly raised HP



Caradune: Raised HP and defense



Glamoth: Lowered special attack; raised speed



Armadon: Slightly lowered attack



Arcturos: Raised HP



Mudma: Raised special defense



Skelatops: Raised defense



Swampa: Raised attack

This game's sometimes-simplified take on the monster-catching genre might not be for everyone, but it's a solid alternative to Nintendo's major franchise, and this update looks to make many changes that will help make the grinding that little bit easier.

Are you playing Coromon right now? Or are you looking for an alternative to Pokémon? Let us know in the comments!