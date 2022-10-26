If you happen to be a Switch Online subscriber and are eager to play something else outside of Mario Kart and all the usual offerings, why not try out the latest trial?
Nintendo has announced OBAKEIDORO! as its next free trial for Switch Online subscribers. It's available in North America and Europe from now until November 1st.
This title, originally released on the system in 2019, is a "thrilling" asymmetric action game of cat and mouse, where humans have just three minutes to work together and escape from a monster. Players can experience the horror online or offline with up to 4 players.
Via Nintendo: "As a Human, don't just simply run away! Use your Lantern Attack to fend off the Monster. If you time it just right, you might be able to turn the tides in your favor. As the Monster, utilizating your powerful skills is key to your victory. Use skills like Glide and Track to capture the Humans."
The current trial on offer for Japanese Switch Online subscribers is Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. This free trial will end tomorrow on October 27th.
Will you be giving this latest trial a go? Comment below.
Comments (6)
I didn't know this existed but now I need it. Thankfully it's free (for now).
Meanwhile Japan got Bloodstained...
Obscure titles like this getting game trials would be far more acceptable if they happened more regularly. As is, it's really underwhelming getting a random game like this instead of a Switch exclusive like Astral Chain
Wow is this one straight out of left field! I’ve never heard of this game before.
The concept sounds fun, though, like a scaled-back version of Dragon Ball Z Breakers or that horror survival/pursuit game. Were I not completely buried in games I might have tried it out.
They really need to do these more often.
I've legitimately never even heard of this but it looks cute.
Tap here to load 6 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...