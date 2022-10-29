One game you'll want to be on the lookout for early on in 2023 is Fire Emblem Engage. In fact, it's out in the first month of the year, launching exclusively on Switch on 20th January.

This upcoming adventure brings both new and old characters together, and in the lead-up to the game's release, Nintendo has slowly been showing off the many heroes you'll get to know and use in battle. The latest reveal is a character with colourful hair named Chloe.

According to a rough translation (via @SerenesForest), Chloe - voiced by Saori Hayami in the Japanese version of the game - is a palace knight from the Kingdom of Firene. She's described as "easy-going and adores her liege, Princess Celine". She also apparently loves fairy tales and pretty scenery, and is always seeking out a picturesque combo of these two things.

A follow-up video from Nintendo's official Fire Emblem Twitter account shows her off in battle. Her starting class is Lance Pegasus - a lance-wielding knight that soars astride a pegasus (thanks again, @SerenesForest). It's resistant to magic but susceptible to bows.

You can check our Nintendo Life guide to see who else will feature in the cast of Fire Emblem Engage: