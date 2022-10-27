After months of speculation, we finally have a date for Netflix's Sonic Prime.
In a Twitter post from IGN, it's been confirmed that the animated series will premiere on the streaming platform on December 15th, 2022. Just in time for Christmas, then! So when you're sat on the sofa about to pop from all that lovely turkey and stuffing, you can whack a bit of Sonic Prime on while you admire your new socks and Toblerone bars.
We also get a glimpse at some lovely character posters, including the likes of Knuckles, Tails, and Dr. Robotnik. Check it out:
If that wasn't enough, it's also been confirmed that a fresh teaser for the series will be showcased during Netflix's new Geeked: Toon-In stream, which will air later today on Netflix's Geeked Tiktok and Netflix Twitch.
Once the teaser becomes available on YouTube, we'll be sure to update this post with the footage as soon as we can!