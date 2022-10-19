Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

XSEED Games upcoming release AI RPG Loop8: Summer of Gods was previously confirmed for a Spring 2023 release here in the west on the Nintendo Switch.

It's now been confirmed the game will be arriving in Japan on 16th March next year on all consoles including the Switch. Marvelous has confirmed the game will be available both physically and digitally in this region. Here's a look at the box art:

This announcement was featured in a new trailer for the game. A local release is expected to take place in Europe and North America around the same date, so keep an eye out for the local release update.

Here's a bit about the game from our original story:

Set in the rural town of Ashihara around 1983, Loop8 sees you follow Nini and his class fight against demonic entities known as Kegai. But Nini and friends aren't ordinary humans — instead, they were raised on a failed space station, and Ashihara is one of the only surviving sanctuaries on Earth. These "demons" have forced humanity to the brink of extinction, and Nini and his friends will need to use their special connection to the gods to defeat them.

What are your early impressions of this one? Comment below.