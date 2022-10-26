Would it really be another year of gaming without a new edition of Skyrim coming out? For those who missed it, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition flew over to Switch last month as either a bundle in and of itself or as an add-on purchase for those who already owned the game, and some players were disappointed to experience the title occasionally drop to 15-20fps in certain areas.
We didn't run into any performance issues in our review of the Anniversary Edition, but others were not so lucky. Fortunately, it looks like a new patch dropped for the game last week and the frame rate seems to have improved because of it.
This latest patch brings the base game up to date with the following catchy version number: 1.1.177.3285177. Quite a mouthful, but surely an improvement from the notoriously dark times of version 1.1.177.3285176!
Xiphos Gaming posted a side-by-side comparison of the game running pre- and post-patch on YouTube (found below), demonstrating that the Anniversary Edition now runs at a smooth 30fps. This seems to even apply in areas like Falkreath, Morthol, and Solitude.
We have no official patch notes from the update, but it looks like many players are seeing the benefits. Both u/Havinacow and u/brainensmoothed took to the Nintendo Switch Reddit forum to note the performance changes, with many others agreeing.
There has been a certain level of confusion surrounding the cause of the Anniversary Edition's frame rate issues, with some citing the game's texture formats not being correctly translated to Switch and others pointing to the problems only arising with the installation of too many mods. Either way, it certainly looks as if the game is now on the mend for those who previously saw problems.
Comments (19)
They need to update the game’s Home Screen menu icon as well, because it sucks.
It can't be "too much" Mods, as the non Anniversary Edition is also effected.
TO MUCH WAIT TIME IN BETWEEN TOWNS
An old XBox 360 title has frame rate issues on a “current”-gen system?
Please Nintendo, give us a Switch Pro with the power of PS3 and XBox 360….
@Piyo Bethesda or whoever developed the update botched the performance, not Nintendo. Powerful hardware doesn't help much when a game is shoddily coded.
@Piyo The switch definitely needs an update but this is just Bethesda being lazy. The switch is stronger than the 360/ps3 nothing but Bethesda’s ineptitude made it happen
Alan Wake need‘s this Patch, too
Cool. I can buy it now.
Nice. Im actually playing Skyrim again since a couple of days back, haven't noticed the framerate problems so far, mb now I wont have to notice it in the future neither
@Piyo has nothing to do with the system. I’ve been playing Skyrim since launch on a gaming grade pc and it’s still a buggy mess. And pc users had issues with anniversary edition at launch. Nothing to do with switch.
Finally. Sounds like I can update the game now.
@Ryu_Niiyama
Yeah, every time I play Skyrim, there is at least 2 or so quest lines that will glitch so I cant finish them.
@Piyo the switch in it's current state is actually more powerful than a ps3 and 360. So hopefully a new switch would be more equal to a ps4 and if it isn't Nintendo shouldn't bother releasing a new model imo.
@Piyo Performance issues in Bethesda console games are a feature. It was a pain on those consoles, as well.
On PC, fans and modders always fix Bethesda games for each other.
Coolio, May well pick this up now!
@Piyo
Skyrim that came out 2011 was a 32 bit Game.
Skyrim now is a 64 bit Game and has new better textures (and other differences).
@Azuris
64-bit? That was the N64, not PS4/XBO lol
@Piyo Credit is where credit is due, your bait was successful. :V
