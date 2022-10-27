Tate Multimedia is answering one of our most burning questions — what happens when you put a kangaroo, a chameleon, and a bat together? Well, you get some free DLC for Kao the Kangaroo.
This free costume pack is a crossover between Playtonic's Yooka-Laylee and the Kao. Once you download the DLC — which is available today on other platforms, and will be coming alongside patch 1.4 on Switch "in a couple of weeks" — Kao will be able to don a Yooka costume, meaning you can punch things as a chameleon. C'mon now.
Just a couple of weeks ago, the marsupial-based platformer got some spooky Halloween-themed DLC, so it's clear Tate Multimedia want to keep this kangaroo hopping.
Kao the Kangaroo made his unexpected return earlier this year on Switch, while Yooka-Laylee is a love letter to N64 and '90s 3D platformers, especially Banjo-Kazooie. The game also got a Donkey Kong Country-inspired sequel, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, and the pair have made various cameos in other games, including Demon Turf and Brawlout.
Will you be rolling down to get this DLC? Did you enjoy Kao the Kangaroo's reboot? Let us know!
If I'm being honest, I thought Kao the Kangaroo was a bit forgettable. Not bad by any means, just a very run-of-the-mill 3D platformer that borrows concepts from several other games in the genre but doesn't really do anything unique with them. It gets lost in the shuffle very easily.
That said, I think it's cool the developers are still supporting it, and I have a lot of respect for them. It's evident they put a lot of love into the game, even if it didn't resonate super strongly with me. I'd like to pick it back up at some point, especially since I never finished it. This is a really neat promotion that doesn't look nearly as cursed as it could have. Also, I had no idea Yooka-Laylee cameos in Demon Turf. I need to pick that game up at some point.
Stuff like this makes me want to get the game just that bit more, but it's ultimately held back by not knowing if the major bug of your save data being deleted randomly has actually been fixed on Switch, even with supposed patches. Still hearing mixed reports.
Otherwise, I'd be straight on it.
No-one has managed to convince me that this game warrants more than £20 from my wallet, and I haven't seen it hit that price yet. This Yooka dlc does tempt me a teeny bit more, but not enough yet.
@Not_Soos I remember watching a video about the history of Kao and I find it fascinating. His old games could also be kinda forgettable for some calling it "just a 3D platformer" but the devs clearly care about him. Besides, there aren't really a lot of 3D platformers nowadays so it's refreshing just for that honestly.
Also, I still believe people hated Yooka Laylee unfairly. And the 2D game that they made was quite good.
@Perryg92 oh... Really? Well, I wanted to pick up the physical Switch version but now you left me doubting.
I wonder if we'll ever see a day where Yooka, Laylee, Banjo and Kazooie will ever be in the same game. "In person", so not as a costume or whatever. That's the pair up people really want here probably.
@jowe_gw Sorry I've left you doubting! I'd really like to pick up a physical Switch edition too, this is the only thing holding me back.
Funnily enough only yesterday I did ask the YT channel SwitchUp if they could look into it this for their "All Patched Up" series and they "hearted" my comment. So maybe they can confirm the quality of the game and if fixed in the near future. Fingers crossed.
This is one of those games on my want list, but isn't super high up the priority list. Having said that, I think it's pretty awesome, that they have a Yooka-Laylee costume to wear (as the Impossible Lair is one of my favorite Switch games).
Such rubbish characters yooka and laylee.
@Yosher So a new Banjo game with Yooka DLC or a Yooka game with Banjo cameo.
Honestly both have decent chances of happening.
I had a good time with Yooka Laylee, so hopefully those were not the last games in the series. Looks like a cool costume. Maybe I should have bought Kao at a later time, to fully appreciate it.
@Kermit1 Or just straight up a game that prominently features both pairs!
@Yosher That would be quite the title.
Banjo Kazooie & Yooka Laylee: Adventure of Friendship
Banjo Kazooie & Friends (this way we could get Donkey Kong)
Banjo Laylee (I like this one the most)
@Perryg92 Honestly, I wished people reported more about patches. I have more than one game that I want to buy on Switch that had issues I have no idea if they've been fixed.
Developers don't help much when they descrive patches as "general improvements" and leave it at that.
Like, how is the situation with Sonic Colors Ultimate on Switch? And the GTA Triology? A Hat in Time?
I'm subscribed to that youtuber and I find that idea to revisit games after patches quite interesting.
@jowe_gw I disagree with the notion there aren't many 3D platformers nowadays. The genre was virtually dead until 2016 with the exceptions of Mario and Sonic, which were becoming increasingly linear to the point of almost being 2D platformers. But since 2016 we've had A Hat in Time, Yooka-Laylee, Super Mario Odyssey, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, SpongeBob Rehydrated, Crash 4, Kao, Demon Turf, Blue Fire, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Pac-Man World Re-Pac, Sackboy, Astro's Playroom, It Takes Two, Sonic Colors Ultimate, ports of Ty the Tasmanian Tiger 1 and 2, Sonic Frontiers, and probably even more that are escaping me at the moment. Early next year, one is releasing called "Clive N' Wrench," which I'm very excited for. I don't think the trend will fade anytime soon and fully expect the rumored 3D Donkey Kong game to be real and that more series like Rayman, Glover, and even Gex will be revived. I'd say we're eating very well--I'm honestly getting a bit full.
