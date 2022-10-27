Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Tate Multimedia is answering one of our most burning questions — what happens when you put a kangaroo, a chameleon, and a bat together? Well, you get some free DLC for Kao the Kangaroo.

This free costume pack is a crossover between Playtonic's Yooka-Laylee and the Kao. Once you download the DLC — which is available today on other platforms, and will be coming alongside patch 1.4 on Switch "in a couple of weeks" — Kao will be able to don a Yooka costume, meaning you can punch things as a chameleon. C'mon now.

Just a couple of weeks ago, the marsupial-based platformer got some spooky Halloween-themed DLC, so it's clear Tate Multimedia want to keep this kangaroo hopping.

Kao the Kangaroo made his unexpected return earlier this year on Switch, while Yooka-Laylee is a love letter to N64 and '90s 3D platformers, especially Banjo-Kazooie. The game also got a Donkey Kong Country-inspired sequel, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, and the pair have made various cameos in other games, including Demon Turf and Brawlout.

Will you be rolling down to get this DLC? Did you enjoy Kao the Kangaroo's reboot? Let us know!