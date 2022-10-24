We've seen Jakks Pacific team up with Mario earlier this year, and now it's Sonic's turn once again - with the American toy company last week revealing the new 'Egg Mobile Battle Set'. It allows Sonic fans of the blue blur (young and old) to relive iconic boss battles from Sonic the Hedgehog. It's also a great set for collectors to display.
This particular set retails for $39.99 USD and comes with an Egg Mobile over 8" high, a 2.5" Sonic figure and an exclusive 2.5" Dr. Eggman figure. Here's a full description and some photos from the Jakks Pacific website:
"The Egg Mobile Battle Set is sure to be a hit with kids and Sonic fans! You can recreate the action from the games with this customizable battle set and its playable features. Sonic faces Dr. Eggman in the Egg Mobile for an epic final battle scene. The Egg Mobile has attachments for the Egg Helicopter, Egg Digger, Egg Wrecker, and Egg Hammer. Battle Dr. Eggman your way as the Egg Mobile flies around the room in an effort to finally defeat Sonic. Explode the Egg Mobile as Sonic jumps onto the windshield. Playset comes with 14-unique pieces and can be customized into over 25 configurations. Reassemble to transform the Egg Mobile for continued play or display proudly. The Egg Mobile is kid-powered and stands at over 8-inches high. Includes a 2.5" Sonic figure and an exclusive 2.5" Dr. Eggman figure. Build your Egg Mobile Battle Set into a Sonic world by adding more Sonic friends, playsets and accessories, (each sold separately)."
You can purchase this set online from Walmart or Toywiz.com, and see the full range of Jakks Pacific Sonic the Hedgehog toys on the company's official website. Would you be interested in something like this? Leave a comment below.
[source jakks.com, via nintendowire.com]
Comments (9)
Is there any way to look up all the licensed products from a particular franchise or company? Like if I wanted to see every official Sonic figure/t-shirt/etc. ever made, is there a list somewhere?
This will go good with my He-Man set.
@Anachronism "Use the Wiki"
@Kermit1 A lot of wikis are pitifully incomplete.
@Anachronism Oh wow, your right. idk then.
@Anachronism The real issue with that is with how popular Sonic was in the 90s, and the licensing deals made around the world from Sega of Japan, Sega of America, and Sega of Europe. There are bound to be ones never documented or recorded. Trying to look up Sonic shirts from 3-4 years ago is difficult, let alone a shirt from 1991.
Love the old school ball and chain egg mobile! 😎
@Nua I imagine any licensing deal probably involves a knee-high stack of legal documents, but most of those aren't publicly available as far as I know, and there's a decent chance the older ones aren't well-maintained. Still, with how crazy collectors go for all kinds of merchandise, I'm surprised there aren't at least one or two superfans keeping track of this stuff for each major franchise.
@Anachronism While I am surprised at that too, announcements like this are easy to track. It's the smaller items that have Sonic plastered onto them that are harder to track.
Tap here to load 9 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...