Persona 5 Royal is absolutely loaded with incredible music tracks. If you don't believe us, make sure you check out our review of the Switch port, where we quite literally say the words "amazing soundtrack" - go on now!

Given the sheer number of absolute bangers on the official soundtrack, trying to pick out a favourite or even attempt some sort of ranking is quite frankly a pretty hefty task. Thankfully, then, Atlus has already done it for us!

You can check out all thirty music tracks on the official 'atlustube' YouTube channel, but here are the top five according to Atlus (well, DJ Morgana to be specific):

Rank Persona 5 Royal - Song Title 5 Last Surprise 4 Take Over 3 Rivers in the Desert 2 I Believe 1 Life Will Change (With Vocals)

If you want to listen to the top five tracks themselves, here they are in descending order:

What do you think of this Persona 5 Royal ranking? Agree with it? Disagree? What's your number one pick? Let us know!