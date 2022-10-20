Persona 5 Royal is absolutely loaded with incredible music tracks. If you don't believe us, make sure you check out our review of the Switch port, where we quite literally say the words "amazing soundtrack" - go on now!
Given the sheer number of absolute bangers on the official soundtrack, trying to pick out a favourite or even attempt some sort of ranking is quite frankly a pretty hefty task. Thankfully, then, Atlus has already done it for us!
You can check out all thirty music tracks on the official 'atlustube' YouTube channel, but here are the top five according to Atlus (well, DJ Morgana to be specific):
|Rank
|Persona 5 Royal - Song Title
|5
|Last Surprise
|4
|Take Over
|3
|Rivers in the Desert
|2
|I Believe
|1
|Life Will Change (With Vocals)
If you want to listen to the top five tracks themselves, here they are in descending order:
What do you think of this Persona 5 Royal ranking? Agree with it? Disagree? What's your number one pick? Let us know!
[source youtube.com]
Comments (20)
Not a bad list, but I HEAVILY prefer "Throw Away Your Mask" to "I Believe" in terms of endgame P5R tracks.
"I Believe" is one of my favorite tracks, I listen to it while closing at work it's just so motivating!!
I would put Beneath the Mask on the list somewhere, but other than that, it's a great list.
Beneath The Mask should be on the list, but also should Last Surprise.
Received a copy today, have not even played it yet as a newcomer, but I can easily echo that Beneath the Mask should be there. Fantastic soundtrack. Confession and Butterfly Kiss are very nice too.
I'm surprised anyone is able to rank the soundtrack in Persona 5 Royal. I mean, I Believe is my favorite track from the game but I would still find it difficult to rank it considering how amazing the rest of the soundtrack is.
Beneath the Mask didn't make the list?
That track is so strong IMO, it still plays in my head as I walk about the world in my daily life. I'm always hearing it whispered in the back of my mind.
Also, shout out to Whims of Fate, which only plays in a single palace but is also hella strong.
Different vibes but I rate Confession and Alleycat super highly.
Beneath the Mask is 100% snubbed, stupid Morgana.
My copy’s getting delayed, so I’ll have to listen to this OST to keep me motivated!
@Ralizah same.
Also a shame they didn't mention the credit songs for both games.
It's hard to argue with any of these honestly (I've never played the game and even I love ALL of these songs!) though Beneath the Mask not being on here is a bit of a shame. The Smash rendition especially is brilliant.
Take Over over Last Surprise is insane to me, I'd probably drop Take Over from the list entirely and slot in either Throw Away Your Mask or Beneath the Mask, but not a bad list on the whole. I'd probably put Rivers in the Desert at number one.
@Mr_Gamecube I honestly feel the same way as you. At least for me it's super difficult to rank the soundtrack since all the music tracks in Persona 5 Royal are amazing in my opinion and I have too many favorites.
I didnt find this list to be that much of a surprise...budam tsss
Beneath the Mask is the standout of standouts for me- especially the Rain version. Overall my Top 5 Persona 5 tracks would be:
.. just a truly a phenomenal soundtrack that really compliments the look & feel of the game (It's one of the few in constant rotation on my Apple Music). Love when games have a smooth, funky, jazzy, chill vibe to them and yearn for more.
... Wun can only hope.
Beneath The Mask is not in, how comes. love Beneath The Mask so much.
I hate how much I hate this music. I want to enjoy things, really.
I'm surprised Beneath the Mask isn't in the top 5.
I like;
*The whims of fate
*So happy world (there is even a remix of this one)
*Ideal and the real
*Royal days
I have them on my playlists, and there is some remixes of these tracks ❤️❤️😁
"Ideal and the Real" is 100% my *****. City pop you can luxuriate in.
