Ahh, cultural icon Garfield. Everyone loves him. But does anyone love him as much as he loves lasagna? Probably not. It's a good thing then that, next month, the orange kitty cat and friends will be holding a grand old party in Garfield Lasagna Party.

Publisher Microids has revealed that this party game, which takes the tried and tested Mario Party formula of board games, minigames, and family rivalries, will launch on the Switch (and other platforms) on 15th November in North America, and 10th November in Europe (thanks Gematsu!). Sonic Frontiers, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, God of War Ragnarok — be afraid.

If it was all about eating lasagna... well, we're not sure how well we'd do, so we're glad there's a little bit of variety on offer. Amidst 32 minigames, you'll get to slice up pizza, collect lasagna, push items out of the way with broomsticks, and more! Sounds like a pretty normal day, really.

Here's what Microids has to say about the upcoming game:

About

Garfield, Odie, Arlene and Nermal have imagined the craziest minigames for their huge Lasagna Party you are invited to! Be ready to give your best to finish ahead of your opponents by winning as many of the 32 minigames as possible.

Mini Games

Here is a taste of some of the yummy challenges you will compete with your friends:



- Catch It – Be the first one to catch the toast, but beware of the burned slice!

- Dog Panic – Escape the horde of dogs while avoiding the obstacles and reach the finish line in first place!

- Featherweight – Memorize the food packed by your opponents, but be careful not to swallow any chilli peppers. The player who eats the most wins the minigame.

- Last Lasagna – Hold on the lasagna for as long as possible to earn the most points whilst using the tomatoes to slow down your opponents.

- Slice and Dice – Slice the pizza to split the right amount of pepperoni on each slice!

- Spring Cleaning – Use your broom to push as many items as possible out of your area.

- Under the Light – Collect as much lasagna as possible before the time runs out, while avoiding Jon’s spotlight!

- Aspiring Artist – Follow the line the best you can. Summon all your luck when throwing the dice and use special items to take advantage upon your friends. Garfield Lasagna Party is THE game to share with friends and family, in the company of your favorite characters!

Key Features

- Over 30 minigames in famous Garfield environments such as Jon’s house, the pizzeria or Dr. Liz’s pet clinic.

- Play as one of the four iconic characters from Jim Davis’ iconic comic: Garfield, Nermal, Arlene, and Odie!

- Up to four players locally! Enjoy a classic board game experience with the Lasagna Race mode, practice your favorite minigames without the board game mechanics with the Lasagna Challenge mode or set up a tournament to play quickly with a predefined number of minigames with the Lasagna World Tour mode!

- Fun for all, whether you like party games, lasagna, laughter or simply have a good time with friends and family.

Okay, we're claiming Odie right here and now. Sorry, we don't make the rules — he's the best.

Oh, and just in case you forgot, The Super Mario Bros. Movie star Chris Pratt will be voicing the world-famous cat in a new animated movie in 2024. Mario and Garfield? He's unstoppable.

Will you be gathering around the table for a helping of lasagna with Garfield and friends? Eat your hearts out in the comments!