Ahh, cultural icon Garfield. Everyone loves him. But does anyone love him as much as he loves lasagna? Probably not. It's a good thing then that, next month, the orange kitty cat and friends will be holding a grand old party in Garfield Lasagna Party.
Publisher Microids has revealed that this party game, which takes the tried and tested Mario Party formula of board games, minigames, and family rivalries, will launch on the Switch (and other platforms) on 15th November in North America, and 10th November in Europe (thanks Gematsu!). Sonic Frontiers, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, God of War Ragnarok — be afraid.
If it was all about eating lasagna... well, we're not sure how well we'd do, so we're glad there's a little bit of variety on offer. Amidst 32 minigames, you'll get to slice up pizza, collect lasagna, push items out of the way with broomsticks, and more! Sounds like a pretty normal day, really.
Here's what Microids has to say about the upcoming game:
About
Garfield, Odie, Arlene and Nermal have imagined the craziest minigames for their huge Lasagna Party you are invited to! Be ready to give your best to finish ahead of your opponents by winning as many of the 32 minigames as possible.
Mini Games
Here is a taste of some of the yummy challenges you will compete with your friends:
- Catch It – Be the first one to catch the toast, but beware of the burned slice!
- Dog Panic – Escape the horde of dogs while avoiding the obstacles and reach the finish line in first place!
- Featherweight – Memorize the food packed by your opponents, but be careful not to swallow any chilli peppers. The player who eats the most wins the minigame.
- Last Lasagna – Hold on the lasagna for as long as possible to earn the most points whilst using the tomatoes to slow down your opponents.
- Slice and Dice – Slice the pizza to split the right amount of pepperoni on each slice!
- Spring Cleaning – Use your broom to push as many items as possible out of your area.
- Under the Light – Collect as much lasagna as possible before the time runs out, while avoiding Jon’s spotlight!
- Aspiring Artist – Follow the line the best you can.
Summon all your luck when throwing the dice and use special items to take advantage upon your friends. Garfield Lasagna Party is THE game to share with friends and family, in the company of your favorite characters!
Key Features
- Over 30 minigames in famous Garfield environments such as Jon’s house, the pizzeria or Dr. Liz’s pet clinic.
- Play as one of the four iconic characters from Jim Davis’ iconic comic: Garfield, Nermal, Arlene, and Odie!
- Up to four players locally! Enjoy a classic board game experience with the Lasagna Race mode, practice your favorite minigames without the board game mechanics with the Lasagna Challenge mode or set up a tournament to play quickly with a predefined number of minigames with the Lasagna World Tour mode!
- Fun for all, whether you like party games, lasagna, laughter or simply have a good time with friends and family.
Okay, we're claiming Odie right here and now. Sorry, we don't make the rules — he's the best.
Oh, and just in case you forgot, The Super Mario Bros. Movie star Chris Pratt will be voicing the world-famous cat in a new animated movie in 2024. Mario and Garfield? He's unstoppable.
Will you be gathering around the table for a helping of lasagna with Garfield and friends? Eat your hearts out in the comments!
We’re ready to party, we’re ready, I hope you bring lots of spaghetti.
@Ryu_Niiyama Come on in, come to the place where fun never ends
I want this game, I don’t care if it’s bad! It looks fun.
The worst part of this article was reading that Chris Rat is playing Garfield next year 😭 Why!
Nintendo better watch out. The cantankerous cat is having a party and he could destroy Mario as we know it.
I have definitely gotten into more party games recently, one of the upsides to having kids and getting them into video games.
I might just have to pick this up for the whole family to play.
@StarPoint Come on in, it’s time to party with Garfield and friends
It's-a me! Medioc-rio!
I look forward to "Star Lord's Guardians Party" and "Emmet's Lego Party," "Owen's Jurassic Party," and "Andy's Party and Recreation."
And on today's episode of "How will Anti-Matter defend this game"
@sneaky_sasquatch : Better this than the usual fawning over Imagine Babyz, Barbie's Dreamhouse, and perhaps the one that arouses the most unease, Race with Ryan (of which I believe he owns at least two copies... why do I even know this?!).
This game better have extremely detailed Lasagna graphics
Mario Party is way better than the Garfield Video Game, Mario Party Games are here to stay, I might try it and see how good it is, until then I’m still sticking with Mario Party as my favorite video game series
Mario Party killer right here
Once you realize who Garfield is owned by now, you then realize that Nickelodeon is pretty much eatin in the video game space this year. Speaking of eating, I got a strange craving for lasagna now.😋
Holy crap I have to buy this. Me and a buddy love playing games like this together so this is a no brainer for us.
Doesn't look that bad for a licence game.
Didn’t they already make this for the Wii?
It’s Garfelding time
garfield kart flashbacks, anyone?
Question : Will you be gathering around the table for a helping of lasagna with Garfield and friends?
Me : Definitely YES, but I will pick the PS5 version. Yeehaw !
@sneaky_sasquatch
Aye, aye, Captain.
@Silly_G
Correction, I have one Race With Ryan on PS4 and the gameplay control was surprisingly as good as Mario Kart games (X button to accelerate, R2 to drift, L2 to use the item) despite it only have less than 10 tracks without DLC.
Another Garfield game for the Mario Bros franchise to copy
Love the Garf but he has a record of games as lazy as he is.
I've heard the Genesis game was pretty good, and I've watched one of my favorite streamers say a late-era DS game was alright.
But other than that, no.
I guess the Famicom game was okay... if you play it after Miracle Ropit, but then everything is.
Is this a follow-up to that game with the alien lasagna from The Garfield Show?
Garfield could be the IP to produce a game similar to Kirby's Dream Buffet. Either this or Chowder. Anyone remembers that cartoon?
