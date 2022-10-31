Disney Dreamlight Valley has received a brand new hotfix update with a host of improvements and fixes to hopefully make your experience with the game that much better. This is reportedly based on user feedback since the release of the Scar's Kingdom update, so hopefully this should mitigate any issues you might have been facing since its release.

Here are the full patch notes from Gameloft:

Improvements & Optimization: - Improved performance and stability on Xbox. - Added Seizure Warning during the game's boot sequence. - Added toggle in Settings menu to remove in-game flash effects. This will impact: --- Lighting visual asset that flashes during storms

--- White flashing effect in the clouds during storms (storms will appear as regular rain showers and will continue to be monitored)

--- Flashing effect upon successfully catching a fish - Added toggle in Settings menu to remove in-game screen shake effects. This will impact:

--- Screen shake upon successfully catching a fish

--- Screen wobble while waiting during the fishing action

--- Screen shake while completing the mining action

--- Screen shake while completing the digging action Please note, we will continue to closely monitor community discussion to identify whether additional effects or instances should be added to these toggles. - Removed exhaustion effect. - Improved clarity of Sunlit Plateau story quest objective description involving root beer.



Bug Fixes: - Fixed quest blocker for Mother Gothel’s “Restoring The Sunstone” quest. We acknowledge that the previous fix did not resolve the issue for all players, so we are continuing to closely monitor this fix to see its impact on the community. - Fixed an issue preventing villagers from accepting meals in Chez Remy. - Fixed the castle motif on the Disney Castle t-shirt. - Fixed an issue that prevented players from picking up some items at the base of palm trees on Dazzle Beach. - Fixed the Toy Story-themed Fancy Table to allow objects placed on it to be picked up. - Moved a lamp in Mickey’s house to prevent objects from getting stuck behind it. - Scar's Friendship quest and gifting will now only become available after completing the Sunlit Plateau story quest.