Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher 2K has unveiled the Season Pass for the upcoming tactical role-playing game Marvel's Midnight Suns, giving us a glimpse at the DLC characters we can expect to see post-launch. Granted, we still don't know exactly when the game itself will be launching for the Switch yet; it'll be heading to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on December 2nd, 2022, but the only thing we can say for sure is that it'll land on Nintendo's console "at a later date", whatever that means.

The Season Pass itself will contain four major DLC drops, each of which bringing a key Marvel character to the fold, including Deadpool, Morbius, Storm, and Venom. Here's some more info on each character:

- Downloadable Content Pack #1: Deadpool – A foulmouthed mercenary with a heart of gold, Deadpool has a penchant for grisly violence and lighthearted, fourth-wall breaking wisecracks; - Downloadable Content Pack #2: Venom – Spider-Man’s nemesis and one of the main game’s bosses, Venom turns playable hero in DLC #2, armed with all of the same symbiote attacks that once threatened the lives of the Midnight Suns; - Downloadable Content Pack #3: Morbius – One of the original comic book Midnight Sons, Morbius is an accomplished biochemist who, in an attempt to cure his own rare blood disease, turned himself into a living vampire;

- Downloadable Content Pack #4: Storm – A powerful member of the X-Men, Storm has the ability to generate and manipulate wind, lightning, rain, and other types of weather to her will.

In addition to the playable characters, each DLC drop will also bring with it some fresh story missions, a new upgrade for the Abbey, and a host of skins and outfits. Not only that, but purchases of the Season Pass will also net you the "Legendary Premium Pack", which grants you 23 premium skins that'll be available right from launch... Whenever that is!

Pricing for the season pass has not been announced at this time, however the PlayStation Store is currently listing a 'Legendary Edition' of the game for a total of £89.99, which includes the base game, the season pass, the legendary premium pack, and Doctor Strange Defenders skin.