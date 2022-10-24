Video games are embracing the spook, but one indie darling that doesn't need to go out of its way to do that just for Halloween is Massive Monster's Cult of the Lamb. But it's doing it anyway!

Today, 24th October, the Blood Moon Festival kicks off. This is a brand new, limited-time event where you get a brand new ritual, new base decorations, and new follower forms. Now look, we've played enough Zelda: Breath of the Wild to know that a Blood Moon isn't good news, but this sounds like the tables have turned here. Perhaps we need to become cult leaders in Hyrule...

This event is only on from now until 10th November, so you'll have to drum up your army of cute cult animals right now if you want to see and get everything that's on offer.

Here's what the festival will be bringing to you lovely lambs, courtesy of publisher Devolver Digital:

Rejoice, disciples of the Lamb. Loyal followers can celebrate the spooky season in style in Cult of the Lamb’s Blood Moon Festival, a new limited-time event starting today.

Under the light of the Blood Moon devotees can harvest pumpkins to unlock a brand new ritual that will raise former members of their cult, casting them back to the land of the living as wandering spirits. New follower forms and dreadful decorations will be granted upon their capture, but be quick about it, the Blood Moon will wane on Nov. 10. Blood Moon Festival Key Features:

- New Blood Moon Ritual

- Three New Follower Forms to unlock

- Four Base Decorations to unlock

- New music track

Check out the launch trailer below and get your sacrificial lambs in line for this limited-time event now!

