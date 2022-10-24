Video games are embracing the spook, but one indie darling that doesn't need to go out of its way to do that just for Halloween is Massive Monster's Cult of the Lamb. But it's doing it anyway!
Today, 24th October, the Blood Moon Festival kicks off. This is a brand new, limited-time event where you get a brand new ritual, new base decorations, and new follower forms. Now look, we've played enough Zelda: Breath of the Wild to know that a Blood Moon isn't good news, but this sounds like the tables have turned here. Perhaps we need to become cult leaders in Hyrule...
This event is only on from now until 10th November, so you'll have to drum up your army of cute cult animals right now if you want to see and get everything that's on offer.
Here's what the festival will be bringing to you lovely lambs, courtesy of publisher Devolver Digital:
Rejoice, disciples of the Lamb. Loyal followers can celebrate the spooky season in style in Cult of the Lamb’s Blood Moon Festival, a new limited-time event starting today.
Under the light of the Blood Moon devotees can harvest pumpkins to unlock a brand new ritual that will raise former members of their cult, casting them back to the land of the living as wandering spirits. New follower forms and dreadful decorations will be granted upon their capture, but be quick about it, the Blood Moon will wane on Nov. 10.
Blood Moon Festival Key Features:
- New Blood Moon Ritual
- Three New Follower Forms to unlock
- Four Base Decorations to unlock
- New music track
Check out the launch trailer below and get your sacrificial lambs in line for this limited-time event now!
Will you be attending the Blood Moon Festival? Let us know in the comments!
Comments (10)
Is it fixed on Switch yet? I want it but only when it is properly patched.
Unless it gets a sale next week I'll be waiting a little while because it's double gold points from November to January.
really nice game that i ve been playing these days.
@Dr_Luigi I started it this weekend and so far I've had no issues. Not sure if once you achieve late game you can get framerate issues (counting the cult grows I mean), but so far after last patch 2-3 weeks ago seems to work fine.
...Thought this was something else, didn't know this was a small content update. But yeah, Switch version needs some performance fixes still, half-way through the game and when you have tons of followers, it starts lagging quite a bit. That and there's a bunch of visual bugs as well...
@Olrun amazing thank you for the information.
@Joeynator3000 would you buy it in its current state if you knew?
By the way, they confirmed that along with future seasonal events and bug fixes, they are currently developing major content updates that will add more depth to combat and dungeon runs
Wonder if this will only happen once, be repeated 'n built upon in later years, or just be added to the game like Animal Crossing. If not that's gonna blow for anyone who doesn't have it rn.
It’s a cool game but the cult building becomes pointless in the end and becomes monotonous. I tried to push through but late game the frame rate makes it borderline unplayable, even after last patch. Lots of crashing in dungeons as well
So people who want the physical just don't get this unless you buy digital as well? Hopefully they'll add it back later or something but this means nothing to me while I'm waiting for my pre-order. Sadface.
