Square Enix's 2022 release slate has been manic, and Dragon Quest Treasures is one of the company's last games to hit the shelves this year. We're fast approaching the game's release, and V-Jump has posted 30 minutes of footage from the upcoming spin-off (thanks Gematsu!).
The gameplay and commentary (above) is all in Japanese, but we can get a good sense of what to expect with Erik and Mia's (from Dragon Quest XI) return. Following a brief bit of story, we can see various clips of Mia exploring this brand-new world and interacting with the game's many recruitable monsters and practising her own combat skills in what looks to be an abandoned castle or dungeon.
Erik, on the other hand, gets to roam about the open fields a bit more, and we can see him getting around a few larger gaps by hanging onto a Dracky's legs. You'll need to use your monster's abilities to get around and hunt down the loot.
There are also a bunch of new screenshots for the game, as Japanese media previews have been going out from the likes of 4gamer.net and GAME Watch, featuring a group of pirates known as The Thunderous Plunderers alongside other rival treasure hunters. Here are a select few from the previews:
You'll be able to explore Draconia with Erik and Mia when Dragon Quest Treasures unlocks on 8th December, and it looks to be stuffed full of that Dragon Quest charm and wholesomeness we've come to expect.
Music and visuals make me think dragon quest builders. Dragon quest 4ever 💌
So the combat is more of an Action RPG? Where your monsters do most of the fighting and you apparently play support/supervisor?
Passing on this one. Was hoping for a classic RPG experience.
@Friscobay indeed, nostalgic vibes
Pretty interested in this one and planning to pick it up but how much time does Square Enix think I have for all these games they've been releasing lately? My backlog isn't getting smaller any time soon, that's for sure.
I hope it’s good
I will wait until the PS4 / PS5 version available in physical release.
I'll stick this on my wishlist but I should really play some more Dragon Quest Builders 2 before getting another side-game in the series.
The visuals actually look kind of rough...for it being a switch exclusive I was expecting a bit more. Looks like the gameplay more than makes up for it tho.
Don't know what to make of this game to be honest.
It looks good but I'd rather play this on a more powerful console. 60 fps and a better draw distance.
I watched the whole video. The atmosphere is great and feels like games from the past. Everything is happy and full of joy and adventure. The monsters have unique skills which is really cool. Climbing that building will be fun. To me this is a must play and I am very much looking forward to this game. This should be enough for me, no more spoilers.
DQ11 came out 4 years ago and is one of the best JRPGs ever, with amazing visual presentation to boot.
This game, visually, looks horrendous.
