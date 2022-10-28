We are so used to seeing Splatoon 3's Judd and Li'l Judd calling the all-important results of a Turf War Battle that it is easy to overlook the Splatlands' cuddliest little guys as a mere token on winning or losing. But today we all win. Why? Because both of the cats are to receive the Sanei Boeki plushie treatment in January 2023!

While no delivery or pre-order details have been made public as of yet, we have received some information on the size of these cuddly little guys as well as a rough price estimate.

Of the plushies, the larger Judd edition will stand at around W26×D15×H28cm and will cost 4,400yen (roughly £26 / 30€). We're going out on a limb here and say that Lil' Judd may be the more popular of the two - he's certainly our favourite at the moment. The smaller kitty sits at W13×D8.5×H14cm and is much more reasonably priced at 2,200yen (around £13 / 15€) - both excluding delivery, of course.

Aside from the plushies, Sanei Boeki has also announced that it will be producing Judd and Li'l Judd cushions which will sell for 4,180yen / 3,080yen (about £29 / £21) and will be around W35×D12×H23.5cm / W24×D9×H18cm respectively. Now, we can only speak for ourselves here, but these have got to be a must cat owners across the world, right? What better cat cushion than a cat cushion?

There is currently no indication as to whether this collection will be available for international deliveries outside of Japan, though based on Amazon Japan's international shipping on the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Sanei Boeki starter plushies that we covered earlier this week, we remain hopeful.

As soon as more information regarding orders and deliveries becomes available, we will be sure to update you!

What do you make of this cuddly release? Let us know in the comments below!