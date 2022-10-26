As if picking your starter Pokémon wasn't already a difficult enough decision, Sanei Boeki has announced a line of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet plushies modelled on the game's leading trio, making that all-important choice a whole lot harder.
The Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly plushies join the company's 'All Star Collection' and yes, they look very, very cuddly. The plushies will be available in two different sizes, with the larger model coming in at around 35cm in height, while the smaller is just a little guy at around 12cm and features a chain so it can hang on your keys or bag.
While each of the options are to be sold only in Japan, Amazon Japan currently has pre-orders open with the option of international delivery! The starting price for the larger edition is ¥6,600 (around £39 / 45€) while the smaller guys will be ¥1,650 (roughly £10 / 11€) excluding shipping.
Think you know which starter you are going to choose? Think again! Each one of these plushies is mega cute and we don't want to see any of them left behind. Come on, one look at the gallery below is sure to make even the most determined of you question which starter is truly your favourite.
The plushies are currently listed to be going out for delivery in December, with actual arrival times likely to be in early 2023 for international orders.
Which plushie would you choose? Let us know your starter in the comments below!
Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.
[source nintendosoup.com]
Comments (13)
Fuecoco is still the only real choice here.
I choose Quaxly.
In this day and age, the starter choice is almost meaningless, as 1 second after you choice you can turn on the internet and find millions of newly hatched starters being traded off
They are cute
@abdias also true
Everything but Quaxly. Psyduck is still best duck.
Quaxly and Fuecoco are both adorable!!
The cat, however..
Nothing can make my choice of Fuecoco difficult... Except for a Fighting type tacked onto his final evolution.
Usually I would pick Water but on this occasion I think Sprigatito is just too cute to ignore.
No choice here catmon for the win
Quaxly for me this time.
I saw a shop at my local mall jumped the gun and started selling Gen 9 plushes
How are we supposed to pick best starter without seeing the evolutions? I mean, these are plushes, but still!
Tap here to load 13 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...