The Australian clothing brand BlackMilk has returned with its award-winning 'The Legend of Zelda' range, showcasing spectacular designs drawing inspiration from six games in the Zelda franchise, including the likes of Breath of the Wild, Majora's Mask, and Skyward Sword.
The collection initially launched last year and resonated deeply with fans of the franchise, selling out pretty quickly. BlackMilk then went on to win an award for "Best Licensed Product: Apparel/Accessory for an Entertainment Property" at the 2021 Licensing International Excellence Awards.
It's not clear at this stage whether this second run will be the last one, but we'd recommend you get cracking if you're looking to add any of these items to your clothing collection, because they might be gone forever soon! Check out the official website for a run down of all available products.
Shout out in the comments if you're looking to buy anything from the BlackMilk x Zelda range and let us know which other franchise you'd like to see get the same treatment!
[source blackmilkclothing.com]
Comments (12)
Those do look pretty freakin' rad, not gonna lie. When I read "award-winning," I was expecting some abstract, contemporary minimalist art bullcrap. But I would very much like to own these. I hate how most name-brand shirts or even licensed graphic tees are just like a logo ironed or sewn onto a shirt. It's boring. I want to find some shirts with like a full front-and-back image that also extends down the sleeves like these.
@Not_Soos While I can see where you're coming from, I think just the logo and such can work all the same. These shirts depicted here are mostly too busy for my tastes plus they don't really work well on a work floor. A shirt with just the logo design I could wear to work all the time if I wanted to.
These are really cool designs. Too bad they don't do men's sizes.
These are great. Pity I'm not female or Australian or I'd totally go for these.
The green dress looks like a tacky fancy dress outfit you get for a fiver...?
I have never really understood the weird world of official merchandise and consumer products.
Nintendo have a valuable IP that most, if not all, major fashion brands would love to work with... so why do they allow fashion brands to create cheap and nasty materials?
If I get my wife to wear that green dress it would be like completing the first Zelda with no guide or help. One h*ll of an achievement that i never thought possible.
Free shipping to the US! I was shocked. Now let’s just hope I got the size right.
Award winning...?
That looks like hot garbage.
Yeah I don’t care for these their too visually loud
$79 for a pair of shorts. Woooooooo ($50 US but still)
Wow those are pretty darn ugly. Yikes. It's like they are TRYING to be dated.
I always liked blackmilk's design work, to be fair.
Tap here to load 12 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...