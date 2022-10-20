The Australian clothing brand BlackMilk has returned with its award-winning 'The Legend of Zelda' range, showcasing spectacular designs drawing inspiration from six games in the Zelda franchise, including the likes of Breath of the Wild, Majora's Mask, and Skyward Sword.

The collection initially launched last year and resonated deeply with fans of the franchise, selling out pretty quickly. BlackMilk then went on to win an award for "Best Licensed Product: Apparel/Accessory for an Entertainment Property" at the 2021 Licensing International Excellence Awards.

It's not clear at this stage whether this second run will be the last one, but we'd recommend you get cracking if you're looking to add any of these items to your clothing collection, because they might be gone forever soon! Check out the official website for a run down of all available products.

Shout out in the comments if you're looking to buy anything from the BlackMilk x Zelda range and let us know which other franchise you'd like to see get the same treatment!