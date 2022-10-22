Bayonetta 3 isn't out until next week, but it seems like it's already in the hands of some Switch owners. According to a number of reports, new spoiler-filled footage of the game is now being uploaded to websites like YouTube, Twitter and Reddit.

The Bayonetta subreddit has issued a warning to users about the circulation of spoilers online but will allow them to be shared in a dedicated thread:

"Copies of the game are apparently in circulation now...Going to be cracking down pretty hard here. We’ve been waiting a very long time for this game. Don’t ruin it for others."

Users on websites like the Famiboards have also seen "legit footage" of the third game online:

"As expected, leaked/streetdate broken copies are started to circulate around now, and so is very legit footage of the game itself on Youtube. So, if you care about not being spoiled about gameplay/story details...you know what to do!"

Fortunately, sites like YouTube seem to be taking action (message via Twitter):

@jahranimo_ "Bayonetta 3 leaks have been removed by Nintendo on that one YT channel. They uploaded four videos going up to the end of chapter 1 maybe? I didn't watch any of the fourth. Anyway the new battle theme, we'll hear it in the reviews next Tuesday. Can't wait."

This isn't the first time an anticipated Switch exclusive has leaked ahead of launch and it probably won't be the last. It's previously happened with all sorts of Switch games from Paper Mario to Metroid Dread, and even the mainline Pokémon games.

The latest Bayonetta news follows a story last weekend when the original voice of Bayonetta accused the series' developer of an insulting wage offer. She was apparently offered more, according to a separate report, and yesterday Platinum issued an official statement. On a related note, preloads for Bayonetta 3 have also gone live on Nintendo Switch.

So, if you are planning on playing Bayonetta 3 when it launches on October 28th, you might want to be careful when browsing social media or YouTube.