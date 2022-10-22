Bayonetta 3 isn't out until next week, but it seems like it's already in the hands of some Switch owners. According to a number of reports, new spoiler-filled footage of the game is now being uploaded to websites like YouTube, Twitter and Reddit.
The Bayonetta subreddit has issued a warning to users about the circulation of spoilers online but will allow them to be shared in a dedicated thread:
"Copies of the game are apparently in circulation now...Going to be cracking down pretty hard here. We’ve been waiting a very long time for this game. Don’t ruin it for others."
Users on websites like the Famiboards have also seen "legit footage" of the third game online:
"As expected, leaked/streetdate broken copies are started to circulate around now, and so is very legit footage of the game itself on Youtube. So, if you care about not being spoiled about gameplay/story details...you know what to do!"
Fortunately, sites like YouTube seem to be taking action (message via Twitter):
@jahranimo_ "Bayonetta 3 leaks have been removed by Nintendo on that one YT channel. They uploaded four videos going up to the end of chapter 1 maybe? I didn't watch any of the fourth. Anyway the new battle theme, we'll hear it in the reviews next Tuesday. Can't wait."
This isn't the first time an anticipated Switch exclusive has leaked ahead of launch and it probably won't be the last. It's previously happened with all sorts of Switch games from Paper Mario to Metroid Dread, and even the mainline Pokémon games.
The latest Bayonetta news follows a story last weekend when the original voice of Bayonetta accused the series' developer of an insulting wage offer. She was apparently offered more, according to a separate report, and yesterday Platinum issued an official statement. On a related note, preloads for Bayonetta 3 have also gone live on Nintendo Switch.
So, if you are planning on playing Bayonetta 3 when it launches on October 28th, you might want to be careful when browsing social media or YouTube.
Comments (36)
I thought we were boycotting, why are people playing it!
@Rika_Yoshitake because they want to play it regardless of the controversy.
Like every game ever.
Pff the only thing that bothers me is that they can play it and i still can't I want my copy now
Sad that this is expected for pretty much every single major game release nowadays
Gotta avoid the spoilers. I am curious to know how the battle theme is though.
After smashbros, i avoid every spoiler.
Cant wait to play this game.
Bayonetta’s gonna get ya whooooo.
Spoilers: They got tired of the controversy with the existing voice actors and just patched in Charles Martinet's old Mario sound bites for Bayo instead.
I went into Starbucks at Pikes Place Market and the barista wrote the ending on my paper cup
Spoilers! this game is probably awesome no matter who voiced Bayonetta. Get over yourselves voice actors. You're just one piece of the puzzle that makes these games. Now excuse me while i go preorder and have me a Bayonetta marathon while i wait.
Boycott shmoycott!
I go into a social media quarantine before the release of a game I care about.
At this rate this game will be in everyone's hands before the physical version of the original goes on order on the My Nintendo Store in the UK.
Nintendo isn't doing enough to stop this from happening. They still haven't taken out major YouTubers that are notorious for spoilers
Well if you are going to watch others play the game in videos then be shocked it has spoilers then I'm not sure what you were expecting from the videos to begin with.
Day one purchase for me!
Didn't know this series had a story intriguing enough for anyone to care about spoilers.
But to the previous poster, yeah, Nintendo should do more to crack down on this madness. They need to get their best salary men, let them bind their neckties around their foreheads, give em some powerglove fisticuffs and start the shakedown. You know, priorities.
@ModdedInkling “taken out”?
I mean... do we even care?
The first two games' stories were so convoluted and all over the place that I'm not quite sure about most plot points even after multiple playthroughs.
If the spoiler is Jennifer Hale is voicing the title character, I don't think we need to worry.
Anyway, let's say it in advance- ProfasiaGaming is posting the boss battles as we speak and it'll be in our recommended feed whether we like it or not. Thanks YT algorithm!
@Kid_Sickarus
Copyright strike or other things that they send to YouTube to shut down channels.
@Rika_Yoshitake Why boycott when Taylor was clearly lying?
Thanks for the heads up. The only thing I'll be boycotting are the spoilers that irritating people like this can't seem to resist posting.
@LiamDoolan
Changing the "a" to an "i" would improve your subheader.
REPORT THEM ! this ppl need get boycott
@Rika_Yoshitake because their hypocrites cause they only listen to one side/helena and now we know she lied her pants off on the whole thing.
It's Bayonetta. The story is probably incoherent like the last two games, so there's probably not much to spoil.
I'll still be holding off on buying Bayo 3 though
Anyone want to come to my bomb shelter I’ll let you out on release day there’s probably enough food
Why do trolls try to ruin everything for everybody? Sigh
@WallyWest was she? All around no proof was provided... Bloomberg and other articles just posted more hearsay with the source being "dude trust me."
@Severian I'm sensing some sacrasm in @Rika_Yoshitake's post.
Cool, I've been waiting for this. Hopefully it runs well on yuzu day one.
@Rika_Yoshitake Because we don't care what a greedy lying VA tells us to do.
@Lady_rosalina and what proof did Taylor provide? The burden is on her here. If Bloomberg/Jason reported it then those sources were very credible and yeah they aren't named because they want to keep their jobs, Jason was backed up by others as well with their own sources. End of the day in hindsight her story makes little sense why? Because they cast Jennifer Hale who would cost a lot lot more then Taylor did in any of the games. Platinum's version of this just makes way more sense and has way more logic while Taylor is clearly just bitter, greedy and by her own admission not doing well mentally, her story has holes and it makes no sense if you really think about it.
@WallyWest you LITTERALLY missed where I said no proof was provided all around...I'm not reading the rest of your reply....Bloomberg hid blizzard sexual harassment claims and silenced victims
They said it was someone from the negotiations team allegedly... So they aren't worried about burning bridges since they told... Anyone can say or deny anything all parties have to provide evidence just like police asking a suspect If they have an alibi. Helena didn't post proof, Sega, platinum Nintendo, hasn't said anything and bloomberg and party didn't provide proof either beyond "dude trust me" hearsay... It's a stalemate...
All the credible sources in the past years coming out with reported leaks and then being false lies and being untrue has me casting doubt to everything...
Let time pass and wait for official documented proof from the affected party to get a complete story
@Lady_rosalina If you can't be bothered to read my whole reply then i why should i bother being respectful back? I will though. Question why hire Jennifer Hale? She costs way more then Taylor ever was and her fee would be huge and not worth it over Taylor unless what Jason reported is true. Also come on Jason is the most credible journalist in gaming. If he thought what his sources said was false he wouldn't have reported it, the fact separate news outlets backed him with their own sources adds more credibility to it. What Bloomberg has done in the past has no bearing on this and even still they're way more credible then Taylor who accused Platinum of something with no actual evidence and then attacked Hale. Finally read Hale's response, she may be under an NDA but her tone was clear and she made sure it was easy to read between the lines while remaining classy.
Tap here to load 36 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...