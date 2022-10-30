The Atlus RPG series Shin Megami Tensei series is this week celebrating its 30th anniversary. The franchise originally began life on 30th October 1992 with the release of the Super Famicom game and was followed by both sequels and spinoffs.

To celebrate this occasion, Atlus has shared a brief social media post on Twitter - acknowledging the milestone, thanking fans, and showing off some new artwork. Here's the translation (via GoNintendo):

The “Shin Megami Tensei” series, which began with “Shin Megami Tensei” released on October 30, 1992, has finally reached its 30th anniversary! We appreciate your continued patronage.

Shin Megami Tensei V was the most recent entry in the series, released exclusively on the Nintendo Switch in November last year and has since gone on to sell over one million copies worldwide. The classic games have also been made available in Japan to Switch Online subscribers.