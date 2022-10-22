The delays just keep on coming for the complete revamp of Ark: Survival Evolved. In a new update on the game's official website, Studio Wildcard announced the Ultimate Survivor Edition for Nintendo Switch would no longer be released next week on October 25th.
The reasoning behind this is "due to the unforeseen and unprecedented environment situation happening in the Pacific Northwest" - meaning the scheduled release is no longer possible. Ark: Ultimate Survivor is now targeting a release in early November.
As previously revealed, existing owners of Ark Survival Evolved on Switch will receive this "complete revamp" as a free update. All existing progress and save data will be maintained as well.
Alongside the latest update, Studio Wildcard has also released a brand new trailer of the Switch build:
- ARK: Survival Evolved - revamped and updated to the latest version of Unreal Engine 4 with the features, visuals, and functionality of the other platforms, while maintaining existing save data and progression.
- Scorched Earth Expansion Pack
- Additional Expansion Packs added at regular intervals: Aberration, Extinction, and Genesis Parts 1 & 2
- New cinematic story content that further expands ARK's narrative.
- Dinosaur Discovery: Take a journey through the epochs in this new educational experience that invites families and kids to learn about the fascinating prehistoric creatures that inspired the game. Dinosaur Discovery is appropriate for even the smallest survivors and free for all owners of ARK: Survival Evolved!
- Custom server support powered by Nitrado server networks.
Will you be trying Ark out on Switch when it releases in early November? Comment below.
Comments (16)
I guess the ark of this game's troubled history on Switch will continue. Maybe one of the former voice actors will even claim they were underpaid and get the game delayed so far that by the time it releases, the Switch 3 is out.
@HotGoomba : The Switch 3 won't be out until our great-great grandchildren are dead!
I’m trying to work out apart from the graphical upgrade is there any new FREE content for existing Switch Ark owners in this update?
What situation in the Pacific Northwest are they talking about?
SOME shots look pretty good but others look bad but I do think from the trailer it definitely is way better than what we started with I am excited to see how this turns out and most definitely be trying this game when it realizes.
Next week:
"We are sorry to announce another delay. This is due to the unforeseen and unprecedented sausage roll crisis happening in our canteen."
@Williamfuchs420 probably just that it exists and the devs woke up in that toddler "I'm mad at objects for existing" mindframe, and decided the only way they could lash out at the P.NW is by delaying their game again. Look in November for mentions of the great sippy cup controversy for their next excuse.
Jank: Survival Evolved.
Let's be honest, if it was released this month it would be difficult to sell.
With Nier, No Man's, Mario Rabbids, Bayonetta etc all available in October, who in the right mind would purchase Ark?
This game had its chance and missed the opportunity.
Pushing the release to November they might have a better chance to sell it for those that avoided the disaster, well, that is if they really fix the mess of the original version.
Won’t somebody please think about the unforeseen and unprecedented environment situation happening in the Pacific Northwest!
I don’t think this will be released to the fanfare they are looking and hoping for. This game is not going to achieve anything.
@Williamfuchs420 Wild fires and atmospheric pollution.
@Williamfuchs420 Tanis.
@tourjeff Ark isn't a one and done game. It doesn't matter when it releases, it will continue to sell if the game is good. You can literally sink 1000s of hours into it and people will keep buying it as it has a pretty large community, but even playing with just a small group of friends on a private server is a lot of fun. In case it wasn't obvious, I'm very fond of Ark. I only play on Xbox currently with a small group of friends / family. But even more of my friends / family would be willing to play on Switch if the game is actually playable this time around. I don't play on official servers because we don't have time for that constant grind. Instead we play on a private server with toned down settings such that we can reasonably play once a month or so and not worry about everything being destroyed or starved to death.
Ark combat: delays evolved
Are they referring to…. The heat? It’s too hot to….update a video game???🫠
