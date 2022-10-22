The delays just keep on coming for the complete revamp of Ark: Survival Evolved. In a new update on the game's official website, Studio Wildcard announced the Ultimate Survivor Edition for Nintendo Switch would no longer be released next week on October 25th.

The reasoning behind this is "due to the unforeseen and unprecedented environment situation happening in the Pacific Northwest" - meaning the scheduled release is no longer possible. Ark: Ultimate Survivor is now targeting a release in early November.

As previously revealed, existing owners of Ark Survival Evolved on Switch will receive this "complete revamp" as a free update. All existing progress and save data will be maintained as well.

Alongside the latest update, Studio Wildcard has also released a brand new trailer of the Switch build:

- ARK: Survival Evolved - revamped and updated to the latest version of Unreal Engine 4 with the features, visuals, and functionality of the other platforms, while maintaining existing save data and progression.

- Scorched Earth Expansion Pack

- Additional Expansion Packs added at regular intervals: Aberration, Extinction, and Genesis Parts 1 & 2

- New cinematic story content that further expands ARK's narrative.

- Dinosaur Discovery: Take a journey through the epochs in this new educational experience that invites families and kids to learn about the fascinating prehistoric creatures that inspired the game. Dinosaur Discovery is appropriate for even the smallest survivors and free for all owners of ARK: Survival Evolved!

- Custom server support powered by Nitrado server networks.

Will you be trying Ark out on Switch when it releases in early November? Comment below.