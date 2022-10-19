Innersloth's runaway success Among Us continues to surprise and delight many, and today, the game has received a brand new update with lots of bug fixes, a few title cosmetic items, and the ability to have your pet, Chewie, match your Crewmate's colour!
The hit title is heading to Meta Quest and Steam VR on 10th November, so what better accessory to wear than a VR Visor! You can now hide among your Crewmates wearing this... pretty impractical headgear if that's your thing. Other additions include the return of Halloween Cosmicubes, spooky decorations, and the ability to add Screen Shake on non-PC platforms.
Here are the full patch notes from Innersloth's game blog — or, sorry, "SpoooOOOooooOOOky Dev Log":
Version 2022.10.18
Fun Stuff:
- Upcoming free VR Visor cosmetic drop! We’ve all been super excited about the new Among Us VR news: The game will be available on Meta Quest and Steam VR November 10, 2022! To commemorate the occasion, we’ll be dropping a free VR Visor cosmetic from November 1 – 30, 2022 so make sure you claim it before it disappears! Careful you don’t run into an Impostor while you wear one…
- Halloween Cosmicubes have returned to the store – is it a trick? Maybe a treat? Be sure to get yours by October 31, 2022!
- The Skeld and MIRA HQ are now decorated to celebrate the spooky month – have fun!
Patch highlights:
- Chewie pet now matches the color of your Crewmate! Yay more flavor!
- The map now shows your last location when an Emergency Meeting is called instead of where the emergency meeting is.
- Added Screen Shake options for non-PC platforms
- Temporary Accounts can now randomize their names on mobile.
- Lobby names are now randomized in an effort to combat reports of toxicity using custom ones – we are actively working on creating game filters and further our reporting efforts in order to make sure you’re able to play the games you want! Please be patient with us as we improve the game.
Bug Zone:
- Please update your game if you’ve been experiencing Child Account issues, as we have been actively working on fixes for some bugs. If an update doesn’t help, please reach out to us at our Help Desk!
- Made Kick/Ban buttons easier to highlight in the lobby and during Meetings after players select “Play Again”
- Fixed a bug where the Friends List – Request Permission button couldn’t be interacted with in the Blocked Players tab
- Players can now see the percentage completed within a Cosmicube
- The Manage Account link can now be selected using a controller
- [iOS/Android] Temporary accounts can now randomize their names
- [PC] Fixed hitbox of the Manage Account link when using a mouse
- [PC] Fixed a bug where the Kill cooldown wasn’t ticking down when players ride on platforms/ladders
You can check out Innersloth's blog for even more on Among Us, including community art and spooky merch!
Are you still playing Among Us? Let us know whether you'll be sneaking around the ship this Halloween in the comments!
[source innersloth.com, via nintendoeverything.com]
Comments (8)
I still play this game from time to time, because it got better after the popularity died down, and say what you want about this game, but it got me through one of the most stressful year, on top of my anxiety, it was just trouble, but this game eased that so much! An I will always love it for that.
Wish it got more updates
havent played in a couple years but jeez this game helped me out a lot during the pandemic
@Kayloo There’s 4 people developing it, things take time, shockingly
Although good game, it is difficult for me because it is cross platform (is there an option for it?) and when they discuss with mobile phones I don't have the time to write sth with onscreen keyboard (docked) and I get voted a lot. I haven't played it for ages (so I don't know about recent upadtes) but a would like a wheel with standard answers and people colors for console versions.
@BabyYoda71 The”re game is massively popular they need a bigger team
@Kayloo Celeste was made by 3 people, Undertale was made by 1… you don’t need hundreds or even dozens of people to make a good game.
Plus, Among Us doesn’t make enough money to hire many more people.
Doesn’t make enough money? Are you dumb? Merch sells like hotcakes, lots of people would love to work for them also it was 8 now its 16
Tap here to load 8 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...