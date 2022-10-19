Innersloth's runaway success Among Us continues to surprise and delight many, and today, the game has received a brand new update with lots of bug fixes, a few title cosmetic items, and the ability to have your pet, Chewie, match your Crewmate's colour!

The hit title is heading to Meta Quest and Steam VR on 10th November, so what better accessory to wear than a VR Visor! You can now hide among your Crewmates wearing this... pretty impractical headgear if that's your thing. Other additions include the return of Halloween Cosmicubes, spooky decorations, and the ability to add Screen Shake on non-PC platforms.

Here are the full patch notes from Innersloth's game blog — or, sorry, "SpoooOOOooooOOOky Dev Log":

Version 2022.10.18

Fun Stuff:

- Upcoming free VR Visor cosmetic drop! We’ve all been super excited about the new Among Us VR news: The game will be available on Meta Quest and Steam VR November 10, 2022! To commemorate the occasion, we’ll be dropping a free VR Visor cosmetic from November 1 – 30, 2022 so make sure you claim it before it disappears! Careful you don’t run into an Impostor while you wear one…

- Halloween Cosmicubes have returned to the store – is it a trick? Maybe a treat? Be sure to get yours by October 31, 2022!

- The Skeld and MIRA HQ are now decorated to celebrate the spooky month – have fun!

Patch highlights:

- Chewie pet now matches the color of your Crewmate! Yay more flavor!

- The map now shows your last location when an Emergency Meeting is called instead of where the emergency meeting is.

- Added Screen Shake options for non-PC platforms

- Temporary Accounts can now randomize their names on mobile.

- Lobby names are now randomized in an effort to combat reports of toxicity using custom ones – we are actively working on creating game filters and further our reporting efforts in order to make sure you’re able to play the games you want! Please be patient with us as we improve the game.

Bug Zone:

- Please update your game if you’ve been experiencing Child Account issues, as we have been actively working on fixes for some bugs. If an update doesn’t help, please reach out to us at our Help Desk!

- Made Kick/Ban buttons easier to highlight in the lobby and during Meetings after players select “Play Again”

- Fixed a bug where the Friends List – Request Permission button couldn’t be interacted with in the Blocked Players tab

- Players can now see the percentage completed within a Cosmicube

- The Manage Account link can now be selected using a controller

- [iOS/Android] Temporary accounts can now randomize their names

- [PC] Fixed hitbox of the Manage Account link when using a mouse

- [PC] Fixed a bug where the Kill cooldown wasn’t ticking down when players ride on platforms/ladders

You can check out Innersloth's blog for even more on Among Us, including community art and spooky merch!

Are you still playing Among Us? Let us know whether you'll be sneaking around the ship this Halloween in the comments!