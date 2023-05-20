Zanmik Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom invites you to "Scoop It Out" in this puzzle that sees you figure out how to get a glowing sphere from a pit and then into the switch that opens a gate to your Light of Blessing.

Let's take a look at where to find this one and how to solve it!

Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom: Zanmik Shrine Solution

Where To Find Zanmik Shrine

Zanmik Shrine can be found on a hill in Hateno Village at the map coordinates 3469, -2178, 0148 and to get here quickly, your best bet is to glide south from Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower.

How To Solve Zanmik Shrine

It's all about Ultrahand for this one, with no other tricks, traps or weapons required!

Zanmik Shrine - Scoop It Out solution

Enter the shrine and walk straight ahead to face a large switch that's gonna need a glowing ball in it for us to exit out of the locked gate on the far side of the room.

To your left you've got a ladder down to a lower floor where there's a large wheel above a pit full of glowing balls. Head down the ladder and have a look to find an electric column with a current running across a conduit on the floor to a halfway point.

We want to get this current to run to the other conduit to the left in order to get the wheel down here to start turning. To do this use Ultrahand to lift any of the square boards scattered around the floor and place it between both conduit tracks, this will allow the current to get across and make our big wheel turn.

Now, move around to the back of the wheel and attach another square to the wheel itself so that it's scooping through the balls. Quickly run around to the opposite side of the pit and ensure that, as the wheel turns and the square emerges, you get a glowing ball attached to it with Ultrahand.

As soon as you've done this, blast up the ladder again to the top area and retrieve your ball to place it in its switch spot and open the gate to complete the puzzle.

And with that all done we're off to have an ice cream... we just suddenly really want an ice cream.

We've got plenty of other Shrine walkthroughs and maps available, so check out where you can find those in our Shrine Locations guide. For other hints and tips, check out our Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.