Without doubt, Bomb Flowers are one of the most useful of all the items you can find lying around the world of Hyrule in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Want to blast a baddie to oblivion? Stick a bomb flower on an arrow and fire away. Need to quickly destroy a boulder blockage? Set a bomb flower down and blow it all to smithereens.

Bomb flowers are one thing you should always ensure you've got to hand, is what we're saying. With this mind, let's take a look at the best ways to farm them so you've got a plentiful supply in your inventory when you just absolutely, positively have to blow something into itty bitty pieces.

Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom: Where To Get Bomb Flowers

Of course you'll find bomb flowers randomly whilst out and about during the course of your travels, but to help you stock up, here's all the places we make a beeline for when we come over all explodey like.

The Depths

Yes, the deep dark Depths are a dangerous destination, but they're also stuffed full of useful things to pick up, including bomb flowers. You can usually find these gathered around the base of large trees and plants, so make sure to pack plenty of Brightbloom seeds and go on a short jaunt down here, we guarantee you'll very quickly have a healthy supply of bomb flowers this way.

Bargainer Statues

This one ties nicely into our last suggestion as, in order to purchase bomb flowers from Bargainer Statues, you'll want to get busy hoovering up Poes from all around the Depths.

A single bomb flower will set you back just 16 Poes and statues offer you a big stock of 99 bombs to get your mitts on.

Tarrey Town & Gerudo Town Stores

You can buy bomb flowers in stores but these two in particular might be your best options as they sell them for just 40 Rupees per piece. Not bad. We still think Poes are the way to go, as they're easier to accumulate, but these stores will do in a pinch.

Farming Caves

You can also choose to farm caves for bombs as most of these underground areas have got a decent supply of the things and they'll respawn every hour or two. Find a cave or underground area that has a decent supply, mark it on your map and return often to reap the rewards.

The Royal Hidden Passage in Lookout Landing is a decent spot you can go to, once you've completed at least one of the game's main temples, but any cave usually has at least a few lying around.

How To Use Bomb Flowers

As we mentioned, bomb flowers are one of the most useful resources in the game for combat and exploration. You can attach one to an arrow for a ranged exploding attack or to clear boulders if you're short on boulder swords.

Taking out an arrow and then holding up on the d-pad allows you to access your inventory to quickly stick one on before losing a shot.

You can also choose to place bombs and then retreat, making for a great way to bait and then destroy enemies, getting their attention, having them run your way and then surprising them by triggering the explosion as they get near. Bomb flowers work really well for dispersing and disrupting large groups of foes and, for a quick bit of material gathering, make sure to unleash one at a cave entrance just as all the Keese fly out to get a bunch of monster parts with very little effort.

You can choose to fuse the bomb flower to your sword and shield too, although...yeah...we tried that and it didn't really work out as we expected.

Yeah. Turns out explosions are dangerous.

For more handy guides, check out our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough for all of your adventuring needs.