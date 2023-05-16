As a direct sequel, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is very much linked with its predecessor. However, if you're playing on the same Switch that's carrying your Breath of the Wild save data, TOTK players will find that the data is recognised and transfers over to the sequel, potentially bringing some trusted companions from your last adventure back to Hyrule.

So what carries over from to TOTK if you've got a BOTW save file? Well, gidd'yup and let's find out...

Zelda BOTW Save File - What Carries Over To TOTK?

Horses, of courses!

Not just any old horses, you understand — specifically, any horse you had registered at a stable in Zelda: Breath of the Wild will be waiting for you once you reach your first stable in Tears of the Kingdom.

For this to occur, you need to be playing on the same profile and have your Breath of the Wild save data present on the Switch.

Assuming this is the case, the data will be read automatically — you simply have to make your way to a stable and talk with the keeper.

The keeper will take you through the basics and register you as a member. Before long they'll note that you have some previously registered horses available to take out.

Click through the dialogue and you'll soon have access to your roster of noble steeds with hilarious names, including Epona if you registered her in the previous game.

You'll also be told about Pony Points, which grant you rewards for using the stables' services and completing certain horse-related activities. You'll need to earn these to unlock the towing harness.

Where's The Closest Stable From Lookout Landing?

If you're listening to NPCs and heading vaguely in the directions they recommend, New Serenne Stable to the northwest, Riverside Stable to the east, or Wetlands Stable to the southeast of Lookout Landing will likely be the first stables you come across early on in the game.

However, you can go to any stables in the kingdom first, it makes no difference — your old horses should be there regardless once you've spoken to the keeper.

And there you go! All your faithful friends are ready and waiting for the next adventure.

For more handy guides, check out our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough for all of your adventuring needs.