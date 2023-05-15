While riding your trusty steed around the fields of Hyrule in Tears of the Kingdom, you might be wondering if there are any new features to help with your endeavours.

And there are indeed — in Tears of the Kingdom, you can now ride a horse and carriage anywhere you want if you so desire. It's very simple to do, but very easy to miss. Plus, who doesn't want to carry those Koroks around in style?

Here's how to get the Towing Harness, and how to tow a carriage.

Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom: How To Tow A Carriage

How to get the Towing Harness

You don't have access to the Towing Harness immediately. Instead, you need to join Pony Club and earn some Pony Points, which is a new rewards system in Tears of the Kingdom.

Pony Points are earned by visiting new stables, staying at a stable overnight, or registering a new horse at the stable.

To get the Towing Harness, you need to earn 3 Pony Points.

How to equip the Towing Harness

It's not immediately obvious how to equip the Towing Harness, but it's very straightforward.

When you get to a Stable, talk to the owner from the outside and then tell him you want to take a horse out. You will then get a list of horses along with all of their stats — only horses with a Pull stat can equip the Towing Harness, which means Epona can't tow a horse.

Once you've selected your horse, you'll get some additional options depending on how to deck out your horse. You want to select Change equipment, and then select the Towing Harness, which is at the top of the menu. And that's all there is to it.

How to tow a carriage

The Towing Harness is simply a harness with chains and a block on the back. The carriage you actually need to find and attach yourself.

Carriages can be spotted across Hyrule — sometimes at Hudson Construction sites, other times at stables. You'll often be given one if you need it for a Side Quest or Side Adventure, such as the ones involving the Great Fairies.

All you need to do is line up your carriage with the wooden block on the Towing Harness and use Ultrahand to stick them together. And that's your carriage ready to be towed!

Can you tow anything else?

You can! You can attach anything to a Towing Harness as long as you can pick it up with Ultrahand. We may have attached a Korok's backpack just to the wooden block once or twice...

And that's how you can ride across Hyrule in style. For more handy guides, check out our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough for all of your adventuring needs.