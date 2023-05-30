Who knew you'd need to catch a horse to find a Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom?

Ride the Giant Horse is one of the many Shrine Quests in the game. And you'll need to complete it to get one of the 152 Shrines you'll find in Hyrule. That means you need to get your best horse-taming head-on.

Here's how to complete 'Ride the Giant Horse' and what you get for completing Ishokin Shrine.

Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom: Ride The Giant Horse Shrine Quest Solution - How To Get The White Stallion

Where to find 'Ride the Giant Horse' Shrine Quest

You'll find this Shrine Quest on the southern part of Zokassa Ridge. This is on the west side of the Faron Grasslands, and east of the Gerudo Desert. It's also west of Highland Stable — which you should remember for the quest itself.

The Shrine — or what's left of it — can be found at coordinates -0563, -3523, 0129. When you activate it, a beam of light will point to the northwest towards a small camp. Follow the light and you'll find a person next to a Shrine Crystal. Talk to Baddek and you'll find out he won't give up that crystal — unless you bring him the fabled giant stallion. This is where you get the Ride the Giant Horse Shrine Quest.

Where to find the Giant White Stallion

Before you think about catching this beautiful horse, you need at least two wheels of stamina. So make sure you're prepared by completing lots of Shrines or by eating some stamina-boosting food.

We mentioned Highland Stable above, and that's where you need to go. If you have Utsushok Shrine unlocked, you can warp there. If you talk to the stable owner, you'll find out that there's a giant white horse at the Lake of the Horse God, which is southeast of Highland Stable.

Follow the path southwest, then east across a bridge. Along the way, you'll find a couple of researchers who are looking into the Horse God Malanya and the big white horse. Once you see them, you're almost there. Just keep following the path until you come to a clearing with flowers, where you'll spot the horse.

Sneak up on the horse, then tap A when you're close enough to get on its back. Then, as with any other horse, soothe it until it calms down. Show your new horse to the researchers if you want, then ride to Highland Stable and register her.

Now you need to ride the giant white horse back to the Shrine. Follow the path west through Harfin Valley and towards Pappetto Grove. You'll need to venture off the beaten path to ride up the hill. Speak to Baddek while riding the Giant White Stallion to get the Shrine Crystal from him.

Now you just need to get the Crystal to the Shrine via your preferred method — there's a Sled nearby you can make a nice little vehicle for if you want.

Ishokin Shrine Solution

As with most of the Shrines locked behind Shrine Quests, there is no solution to Ishokin. Rauru's Blessing Shrines are the best.

Just walk in, open the chest for a Topaz, and then you can go and claim your Light of Blessing.

Another Shrine Quest down, and another Shrine to tick off the list. If you're struggling to find all of the Shrines in TOTK, check out our All Shrine Locations guide for help. But if you want more tips and hints, gallop on over to our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.