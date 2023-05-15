High in the sky of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom awaits Mayaumekis Shrine, a fun little puzzle that requires expert gliding, jumping, and trampolining, along with a keen eye.

Downward Force is a bit of a cheeky Shrine to solve if you don't know what you're looking for, but there are actually a few ways you can solve this one.

Here's how to find Orochium Shrine, and how to clear the Courage to Fall.

Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom: Mayaumekis Shrine Solution

Where to find Mayaumekis Shrine

Mayaumekis Shrine is a pretty easy shrine to find — you'll pass it as you're travelling through the Rising Island Chain, specifically right after a cutscene where Tulin and Link hear a voice. You just need to use the trampoline boat right ahead of you and glide towards the shrine.

You'll find the shrine roughly at coordinates -2947, 2051, 0897.

How to solve Mayaumekis Shrine

Arrows are all you really need to solve this Shrine, but some clever use of Ascend can also save your archery skills if you want to show off a little bit.

Mayaumekis Shrine - Downward Force solution

First thing first, you're trapped! Well, not really. The first room is barred-off from the rest of the Shrine. Luckily, there's a switch on the other side of the bars. Hit it with an arrow to open the door.

Now you're in a huge open room with those trampoline ships you've been using to ascend the Rising Island Chain. Run up the stairs, jump on the first one, and then glide north. On the next platform use the next boat to hop into the air again and glide towards the moving ship.

From the moving ship, first of all, jump left to reach a chest with 10 arrows. Then, glide to one of the boats, and you'll spot an area that's boxed off, with a boat underneath it.

There are two ways you can get in here. First, you can shoot an arrow through the barred window to open up the floor of the boxed-off room, then jump on the sail to go straight up to the altar.

Alternatively, you can slowly descend onto the ship below the boxed-off room. If you're gentle enough, the trampoline won't activate. You can then climb one of the two poles and use Ascend to get through the floor. Open up the floor from inside by hitting the switch, then use the ship's trampoline below to catapult yourself up to the end. And with that, the Blessing of Light is yours.

Ahoy, matey! That was a thrill, wasn't it? We've got a location guide and map for all Shrines, which you should check out if you're trying to find all of them in TOTK. For other adventuring needs, check out our full Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough for more hints and tips.