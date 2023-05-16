Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom: Mayachin Shrine Solution (Baseball)

This is it, the 'baseball Shrine' in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Mayachin Shrine can be a tricky one, especially if you're looking to nab the optional treasure chest by hitting the second target.

In this guide, we'll take you through exactly how to conquer Mayachin Shrine and claim both the treasure and the blessing..

Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom: Mayachin Shrine Solution

Where to find Mayachin Shrine

Mayachin Shrine is found out in the open in Central Hyrule — specifically, next to the Exchange Ruins south of Windvane Meadow (coordinates -0705, -0869, 0031).

How to solve Mayachin Shrine - A Fixed Device

Upon entering, cross the gap by jumping on the rotating platform and get to the central area.

You'll see glowing spheres releasing from a hatch on the far wall which roll towards you. On the platform in front of you, you'll see a switch and a glowing pillar. Hitting the pillar will cause a mechanism below to spin 180 degrees.

Stand on the switch to the left of the glowing pillar to reveal a large orange target on the left, then head down onto the 'pitch'.

Your goal here is to use the items lying around to build a giant 'baseball bat'. To do this, use Ultrahand to lift one of the stakes, rotate it horizontally, and insert it in one end of the spinning mechanism. It should embed easily.

Once it's fixed in there, grab the two white 'sticks' and attach them to the embedded stake, creating a long 'bat'.





Return to the platform above and strike the pillar to rotate/'swing' the bat. Now it's simply a matter of waiting for the rolling ball and timing your strike to hit the target, resetting if you miss.

We'd recommend using a small sword rather than a two-handed weapon in order to decrease the lag between you hitting the button and Link winding up his swing. Once the target is hit, the way to the blessing is unlocked.

Optional Treasure Chest

There is an optional second target revealed on the right that's blocked by a hanging board. Hitting it unlocks a treasure chest on the opposite side to the blessing altar.

In order to hit this second target, you'll have to use two stakes (there's a third hidden behind the handing board on the right), and affix them to the block above the hanging board. You can then attach the board to them so it's no longer blocking the target, and get swinging once more.

We'll admit, this took some time and we weren't convinced the stakes were supposed to attach to the big block above the board, but we managed to make it work.

Hitting the target unlocks the path to a chest containing an Energizing Elixir. Hardly worth the trouble, but hey, we're completionists. And we're done here.

We've got a location guide and map for all Shrines, which you should check out if you're trying to find all of them in TOTK. For other adventuring needs, check out our full Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough for more hints and tips.