Sometimes, getting inside a Shrine of Light in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a puzzle in itself.

West Necluda is home to a Shrine Quest that is simple on the surface, but the solution isn't going to be the first thing that comes to mind. With this Shrine Quest, you'll then be granted access to Jochisiu Shrine. We've got a guide on all Shrine locations, so make sure you check that out as well.

Here's how to complete the Keys Born of Water Shrine Quest, and what your reward is from Jochisiu Shrine.

Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom: Keys Born Of Water Shrine Quest Solution

Where to find the Shrine Quest

The Shrine Quest you need to unlock Jochisiu Shrine can be found in West Necluda, northeast of Popla Foothills Skyview Tower and west of Dueling Peaks at coordinates 0945, -1903, 0017.

From the Skyview Tower, you'll want to glide north/northeast towards Squabble River. As the Surface comes into view, you should see some raised land with yellow and orange trees on it. That's what you want to aim for.

Once you land, drop down and you'll find that the trees are growing on top of a shelter, where a Steward Construct is performing its duty — to show people the way to a Shrine. Talk to the Construct to get the Keys Born of Water Shrine Quest.

How to solve 'Keys Born of Water'

The Construct will give you a riddle when you talk to it: "Give keys born of water to the three altars. The sacred shrine will appear". If your immediate thought is that there are three chests/keys hidden in the nearby river, we totally understand — we thought that, too. But the solution is much, much more literal than that.

On the back wall behind the Construct, you'll see three diamond-shaped altars of three different sizes, which you'll need to fill with "keys". You need to make the keys using ice blocks and melt them until they're the correct size.

Look to your right and you'll see a couple of Flame Emitter and Frost Emitter Zonai devices. Use Ultrahand to pick up the Frost Emitter (the one with the glowing eyes, on the left of the bottom shelf) and walk it over to the river. Put the device down, activate it by hitting it, and then pick it up again with Ultrahand, aiming it at the water.

Ice will begin to form in the water. Pick up three of them with Ultrahand (you'll have to do this one by one) and take them back to the altars. For the biggest key, you don't need to change the shape at all — simply rotate it and push it into the altar using Ultrahand.

For the middle key, we Fused a Flame Emitter to our shield to better control the flame's consistency. Then we grabbed a second ice block. Pressing the 'Guard' button causes flames to come off the shield, and aiming the flame at the ice will cause it to melt. Do this gradually until the ice block is a bit smaller but big enough to fit into the middle altar. Repeat with the third ice block and make it smaller than the other two.

Once you're done, Jochisiu Shrine will appear on the roof of the shelter, and you'll have completed the Shrine Quest.

Jochisiu Shrine Solution

Use Ascend to get up to the Shrine and enter. And, well, that's it! You've done all the hard work, so there's no more puzzle-solving. Hurrah!

Walk up to the chest, claim your Big Battery Zonai device capsule, and get the Light of Blessing from the terminal at the end. Walk away, head held high.

A genuine head-scratcher, but once you know the secret, it feels so obvious. This is why we love Tears of the Kingdom, right?